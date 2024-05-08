Broadcom Delivers Industry-Leading Workload Automation and Orchestration with Launch of Automic SaaS

Frees Valuable Resources to Work on Strategic Automation Initiatives

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) today announced its Automic® Automation solution is now available as Software as a Service (SaaS). Automic SaaS provides the same features as the market-leading Automic Automation on-premises solution with the added benefits of a service. With advanced workload automation and workflow orchestration capabilities, Automic SaaS will unify and simplify automation across mainframe, distributed, and hybrid cloud environments, while freeing up resources normally absorbed by infrastructure management so they can focus on more strategic automation projects.

“Infrastructures are continuing to shift to the cloud, while organizations are struggling to operate multiple tools. This is driving a critical need for a centralized view of automated business processes,” said Serge Lucio, vice president and general manager, Agile Operations Division, Broadcom. “Automic SaaS helps organizations unify workload automation, gain critical observability, and simplify orchestration just like our on-premises solution with the additional benefits of lower costs, increased agility, and improved productivity.”

“Automic SaaS offers the same full-featured Workload Automation as on premises while optimizing the TCO, freeing organizations to focus on strategic automation. We’re excited to partner with Broadcom in bringing this modern automation solution to the market,” said Guenter Flamm, managing director, Tricise GmbH.

Complete Automation and Orchestration in SaaS

Automic SaaS is a complete solution that offers advanced workload automation and orchestration across hybrid and hybrid-cloud environments removing islands of automation. Unlike some vendors, including cloud-native automation solutions, Automic SaaS provides robust benefits including:

Always-on Innovation: Get seamless access to the latest features as soon as they are released, ensuring automation efforts are ahead of the curve.

Cost Efficiencies: Eliminate infrastructure costs for the automation engine and database, clearing up resources.

Enhanced Security: Secure TLS networking protecting your data and operations.

Simplified Agent Deployment and Upgrades: Centralized management saves time and resources and provides self-service to decentralized application groups.

Expert Conversion Support with specialist partners and purpose-built tools.

Certified for RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud support SAP cloud migration.

Bob Schwartz, CEO, Robert Mark Technologies said, “Automic SaaS is a game-changer. Our clients are thrilled to enhance their cloud initiatives with friction-free SaaS deployments. Broadcom’s new SaaS option will elevate the benefits of their workload automation solutions to their business."

The Broadcom workload automation portfolio is used by more than 60% of the Fortune 100 and serves 2000 customers globally. In addition, Automic Automation from Broadcom has been named an automation value leader four consecutive times by EMA Research. Dan Twing, president & COO, EMA commented, “Our latest research found growing interest in SaaS hosting for workload automation especially from organizations with more mature digitalization. We expect this trend to continue as the growing complexity of digital operations pushes organizations to evolve their WLA.”

Learn more about Automic SaaS from Broadcom by clicking here.

