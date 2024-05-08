Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,809 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,921 in the last 365 days.

Varonis Keynote at RSA Conference 2024: Preventing Your First AI Breach

Varonis Vice President of Incident Response delves into the challenges of securing data in the age of AI

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSA CONFERENCE 2024 – Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a leader in data security, is pleased to announce it will deliver a main stage keynote today at RSA Conference 2024 in San Francisco. Varonis Vice President of Incident Response and Cloud Operations Matt Radolec will present “Reducing AI's Blast Radius: How to Prevent Your First AI Breach” at 3:35 p.m. PT on the Moscone West Stage.

Varonis’ Radolec, who was a top-rated speaker at RSA Conference 2023, joins the list of prestigious keynote speakers, including Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly and White House National Cyber Director Harry Coker, Jr.

Drawing from his experience at the U.S. Department of State, WilmerHale, and as the global leader of Varonis’ world-class incident response organization, Matt Radolec will explore how security teams can safeguard their crown-jewel data from emerging AI threats and become heroes by paving the way for big productivity gains — while avoiding the worst-case scenario of an AI-related data breach.

Visit Varonis at North Hall, Booth #5658

Learn how Varonis' cloud-native Data Security Platform enables organizations to secure data before and after AI deployments and strengthen their data security posture with unmatched coverage for structured and unstructured data across multi-cloud, SaaS, and on-prem.

Additional Resources

About Varonis
Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is a leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Tim Perz
Varonis Systems, Inc.
646-640-2112
investors@varonis.com

News Media Contact:
Rachel Hunt
Varonis Systems, Inc.
877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)
pr@varonis.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Varonis Keynote at RSA Conference 2024: Preventing Your First AI Breach

Distribution channels: Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more