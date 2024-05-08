Submit Release
REMINDER - Rogers Sugar Inc.: Conference Call – 2nd Quarter 2024 Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) will be holding a conference call to discuss their 2024 second quarter results on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 17h30 (Eastern Time).

The conference call will be chaired by Mr. Michael Walton, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Jean-Sébastien Couillard, Chief Financial Officer.

If you wish to participate, please dial 1-800-717-1738. A recording of the conference call will be accessible shortly after the conference, by dialing 1-877-674-7070, access code 36162#. This recording will be available until June 9, 2024.

For further information:

Jean-Sébastien Couillard
Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Tel.: (514) 940-4350
www.lanticrogers.com


