Game Night at Beech Hill School Brings Together Families, Community, and Alum in Otis

Beech Hill School in Otis, Maine, hosted its first-ever Game On! The “Family Gala” event brought together students, staff, and families for a fun-filled community event, with attendees enjoying an evening of classic games and good company. From Checkers to Connect 4, LCR to Battleship, giant versions of Sorry, Candy Land, and Jenga to an UNO tournament, the event had something for everyone. The Beech Hill School gymnasium was transformed into a game room with board games, card games, and other fun activities.

Beech Hill School’s administration and staff organized the game gala to link home and school and create a space for family and community members to gather and connect. Since the Maine Educator Summit in August 2023, the district’s administrative team has been aiming to increase family engagement post-pandemic. Leaders have been strategic about the purpose and design of evening activities to increase family attendance and foster school connectedness.

In addition to the board games and other fun activities, hot meal items, snacks, and drinks were available for purchase at the event. The Beech Hill School Student Council organized a cake and pie auction where families could bid on delicious desserts donated by local bakeries and made by Hancock County Technical Center (HCTC) culinary arts students. Eighth graders hosted BINGO games throughout the evening, with prizes generously donated by local stores and restaurants. All proceeds go toward school-wide initiatives. Additionally, former (high-school-aged) Beech Hill School students returned to lead younger students in creating their own DIY game crafts.

The Game On! The Family Gala was a great opportunity for people of all ages to come together and enjoy a fun-filled evening while supporting the school’s programs. Warmer temperatures and thoughts of spring had already prepared everyone to shake off the winter doldrums and gather for the community event. The evening was a testament to the strong sense of community at Beech Hill School and will be remembered as a highlight of the school year. The school hopes to make this event a tradition and is already looking forward to next year.

This story was submitted by Beech Hill School. To submit good news about your school to the Maine Department of Education, complete our Good News Submission form.