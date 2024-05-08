Lincoln Academy Hosts 30 Businesses at 3rd Annual Peter J. Benner Job Fair for Students in the Region

This spring, Lincoln Academy hosted its third annual Peter J. Benner ‘92 Job Fair in Nelson Bailey Gym. Lincoln Academy students, as well as students from Wiscasset Middle High School and AOS 93, were invited to meet local employers.

Representatives from local businesses set up tables and spoke with students about immediate job openings and long-term career paths in their fields. Each organization offered entry level jobs for those that want to move right into trades employment after graduation, as well as multiple career pathways in areas like banking, health care, manufacturing, engineering, design, computer science, marketing, and logistics to name a few. Many participating businesses have openings for weekend and summer employment as well.

Participating businesses were: Back Cove Yachts, Bangor Savings, Bath Savings, Bristol Parks and Rec, CLC Ambulance, CLC YMCA, Coastal Counties Workforce Solutions, Darling Marine Center, DiMauro Electric, First National Bank, Hagar Enterprises, Hannaford, Kieve Wavus, Lie-Nielsen Tools, Lincoln County 911, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, LCTV, Lincoln Health, Maine Kayak, Masters Machine, Mid-Coast Energy Systems, Midcoast Federal Credit Union, Mobius, Molnlycke, Padebco Boatyard, Renys, and Washburn Doughty. Lincoln Health brought six current employees who are also Lincoln Academy graduates to talk to students about their career paths at Lincoln Health.

“They came in the uniform that they wear to work, and represent both clinical and non-clinical jobs,” said Jen Kopp, Senior Talent Acquisition Partner. “We wanted students to know that there are many kinds of jobs at Lincoln Health, and not all of them involve direct patient care.”

Senior Mya Bessey is heading to nursing school next year, and she hopes to live outside of Maine for a while. “But I talked to Lincoln Health today, and I know they will hire me if I want to come home,” she said. “I already have an internship with the CLC Ambulance,” said Lincoln Academy senior

Ethan Barter, who joined the Alna volunteer fire department last year as a junior and “realized that I like helping people.” He plans to study paramedics and fire science next year at Southern Maine Community College (SMCC) and hopes to return to Lincoln County to work in emergency services. At the job fair he talked to Central Lincoln County 911 Dispatch, and Lincoln Health, who both had representatives at the fair.

Bill Morgner, President and Owner of Mid-Coast Energy, says his company is constantly in need of young people to enter the trades. Through Mid-Coast’s Pre-Apprenticeship and Apprenticeship programs, young people can work their way through professional licenses in the order that they choose. “We try to match young people with mentors based on their interests,” said Morgner. “Pre-Apprentices can start as soon as junior year, and we are always looking for people.”

Lincoln Academy senior Keegan Bond plans to take advantage of the Mid-Coast Energy apprenticeship program after graduation, and work through their junior apprenticeship program, which offers both hands-on experience and pays for apprentices to get licenses in the trades and they’ll pay for certifications over the next ten years. He hopes to follow in the footsteps of his brother Griffen Bond, who graduated from Lincoln Academy in 2022 and is currently pursuing his HVAC certification through the Midcoast Energy apprenticeship program.

“Engaging with adults who aren’t in your immediate sphere can be intimidating and awkward for young people,” Heather D’Ippolito, Director of Community Engagement and Development at Lincoln Academy. “We are so grateful to all of our community partners who made this fair an engaging and welcoming space for students.”

This story was submitted by Lincoln Academy. To submit good news about your school to the Maine Department of Education, complete our Good News Submission form.