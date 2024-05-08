DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALL MY SONS MOVING & STORAGE DELIVERS

500 COATS AND 10,000 SOCKS TO CHILDREN IN NEED

All My Sons Moving & Storage, in addition to facilitating the transportation, recently partnered with Operation Warm to donate 500 brand-new coats and teamed up with a national comfort apparel brand to provide 10,000 pairs of socks to Give a Kid a Coat, a Dallas-based charity founded by Sir Earl Toon from Kool & the Gang. The band was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“At All My Sons Moving & Storage, we believe in the power of community and the importance

of giving back,” said Zack Turturici, Chief Marketing Officer for All My Sons. “This donation reflects our commitment to making a positive impact in the areas we serve.”

These contributions, including the shipping/transportation of the coats, were generously

facilitated by Ryan Turizo, founder of The National Civil Rights Alliance, will directly benefit

youth in need, ensuring warmth and comfort during the colder months.

Representatives from organizations including Habitat for Humanity of Collin County, Adaptive Training Foundation, I Am a Storyteller Foundation and C.B. Berry Elementary School were on hand at the moving company to receive some of the items from Give a Kid a Coat.

Give a Kid a Coat, founded by Sir Earl Toon from Kool and the Gang, and his wife, Carla Harrell, is a 501(c) organization dedicated to providing warmth and hope to children in need. The organization’s mission to ensure that every child has access to a winter coat, regardless of their circumstances. Give a Kid a Coat believes that warmth should never be a privilege but a fundamental right for every child.

All My Sons Moving and Storage is the nation’s largest company-operated moving and storage company with 94 locations in 80 cities, spanning 34 states, with a commitment to providing high-quality moving services for individuals and families across the United States. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction, All My Sons has built a reputation for reliability, professionalism, and integrity in the moving industry.

