UPDATE -- Aspira Women’s Health to Announce First Quarter Earnings Results and Host a Conference Call on Wednesday, May 15

AUSTIN, Texas, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (“Aspira” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AWH), a bio-analytical based women’s health company focused on the development of gynecologic disease diagnostic tools, today announced that the Company will report its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024, on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Management will also host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update. Details for the call are as follows:



Conference Call & Webcast Details: Date: Wednesday, May 15, 2024 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Toll Free: 877-407-4018 Webcast: Click HERE Call me™:

Click HERE



Participants can use the guest dial-in numbers above and be answered by an operator, OR participants can click the Call me™ link for instant telephone access to the event. The Call me™ link will be made active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Events & Presentation page of the Aspira Women’s Health Investor Relations website.

About Aspira Women’s Health Inc.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of noninvasive, AI-powered tests to aid in the diagnosis of gynecologic diseases.

OvaWatch® and Ova1Plus® are offered to clinicians as OvaSuite®. Together, they provide the only comprehensive portfolio of blood tests to aid in the detection of ovarian cancer for the 1.2+ million American women diagnosed with an adnexal mass each year. OvaWatch provides a negative predictive value of 99% and is used to assess ovarian cancer risk for women where initial clinical assessment indicates the mass is indeterminate or benign, and thus surgery may be premature or unnecessary. Ova1Plus is comprised of two FDA-cleared tests, Ova1® and Overa®, to assess the risk of ovarian malignancy in women planned for surgery.

Our in-development test pipeline is designed to expand our ovarian cancer portfolio and addresses the tremendous need for noninvasive diagnostics for endometriosis, a debilitating disease that impacts millions of women worldwide. In ovarian cancer, our OvaMDxSM risk assessment is designed to combine microRNA and protein biomarkers with patient data to further enhance the sensitivity and specificity of our current tests. In endometriosis, EndoCheckSM is the first-ever noninvasive test designed to identify endometriomas, one of the most commonly occurring forms of endometriosis. The EndoMDxSM test is designed to combine microRNA and protein biomarkers with patient data to identify all endometriosis.

