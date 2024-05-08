Submit Release
Safety evaluation of an extension of use of the food enzyme glucan 1,4‐α‐glucosidase from the non‐genetically modified Rhizopus arrhizus strain AE‐G

The food enzyme glucan 1,4‐α‐glucosidase (4‐α‐d‐glucan glucohydrolase; EC 3.2.1.3) is produced with the non‐genetically modified Rhizopus arrhizus strain AE‐G by Amano Enzyme Inc. A safety evaluation of this food enzyme was made previously, in which EFSA concluded that this food enzyme did not give rise to safety concerns when used in one food manufacturing process. Subsequently, the applicant requested to extend its use to nine additional processes and revised the use levels. In this assessment, EFSA updated the safety evaluation of this food enzyme for uses in a total of 10 food manufacturing processes. As the food enzyme–total organic solids (TOS) is removed from the final foods in two food manufacturing processes, the dietary exposure to the food enzyme–TOS was estimated only for the remaining eight processes. Dietary exposure was up to 0.424 mg TOS/kg body weight (bw) per day in European populations. When combined with the no observed adverse effect level previously reported (1868 mg TOS/kg bw per day, the highest dose tested), the Panel derived a margin of exposure of at least 4406. Based on the data provided for the previous evaluation and the margin of exposure revised in the present evaluation, the Panel concluded that this food enzyme does not give rise to safety concerns under the revised intended conditions of use.

