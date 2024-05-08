Vemanti's VinHMS Secures Groundbreaking Partnership with Swiss-Belhotel International

IRVINE, Calif., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vemanti Group, Inc. (“Vemanti” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: VMNT), a leading technology holding company, today announced a groundbreaking partnership between its wholly-owned subsidiary, VinHMS Pte. Ltd. (“VinHMS”) and Swiss-Belhotel International (“Swiss-Belhotel”), an international hospitality management group. Under a 3-year agreement, VinHMS will lead the implementation of state-of-the-art digital infrastructure for the prestigious Epic Tower Swiss-Belresidences in Hanoi, Vietnam. Leveraging VinHMS's flagship product, CiHMS, this strategic alliance aims to enhance guest experiences, optimize operations, and elevate the overall efficiency of the brand new 5-star residence and office complex project. This landmark collaboration marks another pivotal moment for VinHMS and reinforces its position as a frontrunner in digital transformation solutions for the hospitality industry in Southeast Asia.



Situated at 19 Duy Tan Street in the Cau Giay District of Hanoi, Epic Tower Swiss-Belresidences is located right in the center of a busy business hub, considered the Silicon Valley of the capital city, close to the US embassy, and multinational corporate headquarters. It is a luxurious 5-star residence and office complex. The property spans a land area of 5,527 m2 (59,492 sq. ft.) and comprises two towers. each standing 30 floors high. Inspired by the luxurious Art Deco & Indochine style, Epic Tower Swiss-Belresidences embodies timeless architecture and offers outstanding utility services, making it one of the most attractive residential projects in Southeast Asia.

"We are thrilled to partner with VinHMS to implement cutting-edge digital infrastructure for Epic Tower Swiss-Belresidences," said Ms. Hang Nghiem, Vice General Director of Epic Tower Swiss-Belresidences. "VinHMS's innovative solutions will play a crucial role in enhancing the guest experience and operational efficiency of our high-end apartments and hotel complex. We look forward to a successful collaboration and the delivery of exceptional services to our guests."

Designed with the luxury hospitality sector in mind, VinHMS's CiHMS platform offers next-level product functionality, advanced features, and powerful data security measures, meeting the unique needs of luxury hotel groups like Swiss-Belhotel International.

With Epic Tower Swiss-Belresidences poised to become a premier destination in the region, VinHMS anticipates significant revenue growth opportunities in the coming years. The partnership with Swiss-Belhotel International solidifies VinHMS's position as a leader in the hospitality technology sector and opens doors to other lucrative expansion opportunities across Southeast Asia. With a robust pipeline of projects and a strong foothold in key markets, VinHMS is positioning itself for exponential revenue growth and market expansion.

"We are excited to team up with VinHMS to bring state-of-the-art digital solutions to Epic Tower Swiss-Belresidences," added Edward J. L. Faull, Executive Director, Senior Vice President Group Technical Services & Projects of Swiss-Belhotel International. "VinHMS's proven track record and expertise in operational innovation make them an ideal technology partner for this landmark project. We are confident that together, we will set new standards of excellence in the hospitality industry across the region."

"This partnership between VinHMS and Swiss-Belhotel International represents a significant step forward in our mission to drive digital innovation and transformation in the hospitality sector," Hoang “Eric” Nguyen CEO of Vemanti, stated "As VinHMS continues to showcase its capabilities and deliver exceptional value to our partners, we are excited about the bright future ahead and the opportunities for growth and expansion across Southeast Asia."

About Vemanti

Vemanti Group, Inc. (OTCQB: VMNT) is a dynamic technology holding company focused on the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. Committed to innovation and long-term expansion, we’re dedicated to spearheading transformative initiatives to unlock potential and drive sustainable growth in key industries. Through our subsidiaries and strategic alliances, we lead digital transformation efforts, delivering superior returns while creating positive impact in the sectors we serve. Learn more at: https://vemanti.com

About VinHMS

VinHMS Pte Ltd (“VinHMS”) is a Singapore-based technology company specializing in cutting-edge products and solutions aimed at optimizing business operations for customers in the hospitality industry. VinHMS's comprehensive solution set comprises of CiHMS, CiAMS, CiTMS, and CiTravel. The flagship product is the complete hospitality management platform CiHMS, which is capable of handling all operational needs of 4-star to 5-star hotels and hotel chains. VinHMS pursues the mission of transforming hospitality operations through technology innovations. Learn more at: https://vinhms.com

About Swiss-Belhotel International

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hong Kong, Swiss-Belhotel International is recognized as one of the world's fastest-growing hotel management groups. With 125+ hotels and projects in 20 countries, Swiss-Belhotel International provides professional and expert management services for hotels, resorts and serviced residences. The Group's distinct blend of Swiss hospitality and Asian-inspired service sets them apart. Each property carries the Swiss-Belhotel International hallmark, symbolizing quality and commitment to value. This dedication echoes their philosophy of “Passion and Professionalism™”. Learn more at: https://www.swiss-belhotel.com/

About Epic Tower Swiss-Belresidences

Epic Tower Swiss-Belresidences is a 5-star apartment and office complex project with Art Boutique Home style of the developer EcoLand Joint Stock Company located at 19 Duy Tan, Cau Giay District, Hanoi. Epic Tower project is built on a land lot with a total area of ​​5527 m2, including 2 blocks A and B, with a height of 30 floors and 4 basements per tower. Tower A is a serviced apartment building while Tower B is a dedicated development office building for lease. Epic Tower apartment building is designed with 30 floors and 308 high-class apartments with an area from 68.5 m² – 121 m².Epic Tower Swiss-Belresidences Cau Giay is inspired by the luxurious Art Deco & Indochine style right from the outside architecture, the Epic Tower Swiss-Belresidences building appears as a beautiful declaration of a timeless architecture. Possessing a prime location and outstanding utility service system, the property is one of the most attractive residential investment opportunities in Cau Giay district. Learn more at: https://www.swiss-belhotel.com/en-gb/epic-tower-swiss-belresidences

