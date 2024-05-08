Submit Release
ATA Creativity Global Schedules 2024 First Quarter Financial Results Release and Conference Call

BEIJING, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATA Creativity Global ("ACG" or the "Company", Nasdaq: AACG), an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, after the close of the stock market on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. The Company will discuss those results in a conference call the following day, Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Participant Dial-in Numbers
U.S. & Canada (Toll-Free): +1 (877) 407-9122
International (Toll): +1 (201) 493-6747
   
  Local Access
China: (400) 120 2840
Hong Kong: (800) 965561
   

Webcast
The call will also be made available via online webcast. Investors may access the live webcast at the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=tom9IqcJ.

The Company will also have an accompanying slide presentation available at the investor relations section of its website (http://www.atai.net.cn/) prior to the start of the conference call. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the conclusion of the call.

A Q&A session will follow management’s prepared remarks. If any individuals would prefer to email questions they’d like to ask during this session, please reach out to the investor contacts listed below and specify whether you would like to have your identity shared during the Q&A session.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. ATA Creativity Global offers a wide range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning services, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network. For more information, please visit ACG’s website at www.atai.net.cn.

For more information on our company, please contact the following individuals:

At the Company Investor Relations
ATA Creativity Global The Equity Group Inc.
Ruobai Sima, Chief Financial Officer Carolyne Y. Sohn, Vice President
+86 10 6518 1133 x5518 408-538-4577
simaruobai@acgedu.cn csohn@equityny.com
   
  Alice Zhang, Associate
  212-836-9610
  azhang@equityny.com


