Inozyme Pharma to Participate at the Bank of America Securities 2024 Health Care Conference

BOSTON, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: INZY) (“the Company” or “Inozyme”), a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of pathologic mineralization and intimal proliferation, today announced Doug Treco, Ph.D., CEO and Chairman of Inozyme, will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America Securities 2024 Health Care Conference on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 from 6:40-7:10pm ET / 3:40-4:10pm PT.



A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Inozyme’s website under events, where a replay of the event will also be available for a limited time.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton. Inozyme is developing INZ-701, an enzyme replacement therapy, to address pathologic mineralization and intimal proliferation, which can drive morbidity and mortality in these severe diseases. INZ-701 is currently in clinical development for the treatment of ENPP1 Deficiency, ABCC6 Deficiency and calciphylaxis.

For more information, please visit https://www.inozyme.com/

