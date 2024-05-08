Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,815 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,934 in the last 365 days.

Sow Good to Hold First Quarter 2024 Conference Call on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET

IRVING, Texas, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sow Good Inc. (Nasdaq: SOWG) (“Sow Good” or “the Company”), a trailblazer in the freeze dried candy and treat industry, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company will provide its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.

Date: Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time
Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI7a0e5e0068cb4e8fbef9f1e4833c0930

To access the call by phone, please register via the registration link above and you will be provided with dial-in instructions and details. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and on the Company’s website at Sowginc.com.

About Sow Good Inc.
Sow Good Inc. is a trailblazing U.S.-based freeze dried candy and snack manufacturer dedicated to providing consumers with innovative and explosively flavorful freeze dried treats. Sow Good has harnessed the power of our proprietary freeze-drying technology and product-specialized manufacturing facility to transform traditional candy into a novel and exciting everyday confectionaries subcategory that we call freeze dried candy. Sow Good is dedicated to building a company that creates good experiences for our customers and growth for our investors and employees through our core pillars: (i) innovation; (ii) scalability; (iii) manufacturing excellence; (iv) meaningful employment opportunities; and (v) food quality standards.

Sow Good Investor Inquiries:
Cody Slach or Jackie Keshner
Gateway Group, Inc.
1-949-574-3860
SOWG@gateway-grp.com

Sow Good Media Inquiries:
Sow Good, Inc.
1-214-623-6055
pr@sowginc.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Sow Good to Hold First Quarter 2024 Conference Call on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more