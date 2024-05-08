PainReform CEO Ilan Hadar Discusses Latest Developments Related to PRF-110 and its Potential to Help Tackle the Opioid Epidemic on Proactiveinvestors.com

Submit Release
TEL AVIV, Israel, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PainReform Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRFX) ("PainReform" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the reformulation of established therapeutics, today announced that Ilan Hadar, Chief Executive Officer of PainReform, participated in an interview with Proactiveinvestors.com.

During the interview, Mr. Hadar discussed the advantages of PRF-110 to help tackle the opioid epidemic, including its ability to provide extended post-operative pain relief without the use of opioids, as well as the market potential for the product, and positive updates on the Company’s ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial.

The interview can be viewed on Proactiveinvestors.com or on their YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/@Proactive247

About Proactive Investors
Proactive Investors is the largest financial news portal in the world focused exclusively on small and midcap equities with offices in New York, Toronto, Vancouver, London, Sydney and Perth. Proactive produces more than 1,000 breaking news stories, analyst commentary, deep dive articles and CEO interviews per week. Proactive is a certified media provider to Google, Microsoft, Apple, Bloomberg and Morningstar among other media outlets. For more information, go to Proactiveinvestors.com

About PainReform
PainReform is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the reformulation of established therapeutics. PRF-110, the Company's lead product is based on the local anesthetic ropivacaine, targeting the postoperative pain relief market. PRF-110 is an oil-based, viscous, clear solution that is deposited directly into the surgical wound bed prior to closure to provide localized and extended postoperative analgesia. The Company's proprietary extended-release drug-delivery system is designed to provide an extended period of post-surgical pain relief without the need for repeated dose administration while reducing the potential need for the use of opiates. For more information, please visit www.painreform.com.

Contact:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: 212-671-1021
Email: prfx@crescendo-ir.com

Ilan Hadar
Chief Executive Officer
PainReform Ltd.
Tel: +972-54-5331725
Email: ihadar@painreform.com


