Luxeglam Events Unveils - Womenpreneur Calendar 2024-25
The calendar features a curated selection of trailblazing women entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds
There is no limit to what we as women can achieve.”NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxeglam Events, a leading boutique event management company, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Womenpreneur Calendar 2024-25.
— Michelle Obama
This calendar celebrates the journeys and achievements of trailblazing women entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds, highlighting their resilience, innovation, and success.
Featuring a curated selection of inspiring stories, the Womenpreneur Calendar 2024-25 showcases the entrepreneurial spirit and leadership of women who have made significant contributions to their industries. From an Air Force Wing Cdr, Cosmetologist, Actor to Lifestyle Influencer, each entrepreneur's story serves as a testament to the power of determination and passion.
In addition to the calendar launch, Luxeglam Events has partnered with TYCOON Global to broadcast the entrepreneurs' stories through an exclusive podcast series. This collaboration aims to amplify the voices of these remarkable women and inspire others to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.The launch event, held at the prestigious "Brown Cortile" Restro Pub in New Delhi, was a resounding success, attended by industry leaders, influencers, and media representatives. The event garnered extensive coverage from regional digital entertainment channels, further amplifying the impact of the Womenpreneur Calendar 2024-25.
"We are proud to present the Womenpreneur Calendar 2024-25, honoring the achievements of women who have defied expectations and blazed their own paths in the business world," said Gaurav Almal, Promoter of Luxeglam Events.
"Through this calendar and podcast series, we hope to inspire future generations of women entrepreneurs and celebrate their contributions to society."Luxeglam Events is committed to empowering women and creating opportunities for them to thrive in the business world. With the launch of the Womenpreneur Calendar 2024-25, the company continues to champion diversity, equality, and innovation in entrepreneurship.
About Luxeglam Events: Luxeglam Events is a boutique event management company specializing in creating unforgettable experiences for individuals and brands. With a passion for creativity and innovation, Luxeglam Events celebrates the achievements of entrepreneurs and thought leaders across diverse industries.
[End of Press Release]
