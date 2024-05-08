Tradu launches crypto exchange saving clients up to 95% on trading fees

London--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- Tradu , the powerful multi-asset trading platform, has launched a new crypto exchange with low, transparent fees tailored for active traders and investors seeking a trustworthy and secure platform for their crypto assets. From today, crypto traders can securely invest in over 40 coins including Bitcoin and Ethereum via Tradu’s multi-asset trading platform. Tradu is part of Stratos Group International, LLC (“Stratos”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF).

Tradu is taking a fresh approach to crypto, offering a simple and transparent cost structure that saves investors up to 95% of the fees that can be charged in crypto trading. The platform displays commissions and real-time spreads before orders are placed, giving traders full transparency on all transaction costs. Tradu charges just 0.1% commission with instant rebates of 0.02% and 0.05% for larger trade sizes. The commission for a 1 BTC trade (at a price of $60,000) is just $30 at Tradu versus as much as $600 at other exchanges.*

Tradu clients can also choose to trade on a commission-free profile opting to instead add the fee to the spread. Clients can simply click to change between the Zero Commission and the Raw Spreads profile options in the platform. Clients have the flexibility to choose the profile that best suits their trading style.

Other key features include:

Uniform trading fees: Tradu maintains equal fees for maker and taker transactions, promoting fairness, simplicity and transparency in trading.

Free crypto deposits and easy withdrawals: Crypto deposits are free with Tradu while withdrawals are easy and fees are simple and clear.

Comprehensive support: Access customer support through various channels, including email, chat, and phone, ensuring prompt assistance for user queries.

Brendan Callan, CEO of Tradu, commented: “At Tradu, we are real supporters of crypto. It’s a huge market with significant investor interest and as a true multi-asset trading platform, it’s important for us to offer our clients access to both traditional assets and new digital assets. We are bringing institutional-grade pricing and infrastructure to the retail crypto market, providing traders with upfront costs and tight, transparent spreads enabling active traders and investors to maximise their returns. Tradu is focused on creating stable, secure and frictionless cryptocurrency trading through technology, delivering a better, safer and lower cost service. Clients can reach out to our support team for detailed instructions on how to transfer their crypto portfolio over to Tradu.”

In addition to cryptocurrencies, Tradu users can also access over 10,000 trading products across equities, forex and CFDs on commodities, stocks, treasuries and indices all from one powerful portal that can be accessed via a user-friendly mobile app and web platforms.

Notes to editors

* Costs calculated based on buying one Bitcoin at a price of $60,000. Tradu cost includes a 0.05% rebate based on order size. Comparative pricing based on a standard account type and information from broker websites as of 1st May 2024. It does not reflect the whole market. Actual fees may vary due to factors like account type, rebates, volume, and market conditions.

**Products vary depending on location, visit tradu.com to check which products are available in your region.

About Tradu

Tradu is headquartered in London with offices around the world. The global Tradu team speaks more than two dozen languages and prides itself on its responsive and helpful client support.

Stratos also operates FXCM, an FX and CFD platform founded in 2001. Stratos will continue to offer FXCM services alongside Tradu’s multi-asset platform.

Stratos subsidiaries are authorised and regulated in the UK, Europe, Australia and South Africa.

Contacts

Chatsworth Communications

+44 (0) 20 7440 9780

Source: Tradu

Reporter: PR Wire

Editor: PR Wire

Copyright © ANTARA 2024