Vault Hill and AfriLabs Announce Transformative Partnership at AIM Congress in Abu Dhabi
Amidst the prestigious backdrop of the 2024 Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) Congress, attended by His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Vault Hill Labs Limited (VH) and the African Technology Innovation Hubs Initiative (AfriLabs) have proudly announced a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This strategic partnership sets the stage for a new era of technological empowerment, driving innovation and digital transformation across Africa and the Middle East.
Vault Hill, renowned for its revolutionary digital platforms integrating AI, immersive and blockchain technologies, is set to collaborate with AfriLabs, which has established a vast network spanning 54 African countries with over 400 technology and innovation hubs. This alliance leverages AfriLabs' extensive reach and Vault Hill’s cutting-edge technologies to fulfil shared technological advancement and community empowerment objectives.
Ajibola Odukoya, COO of AfriLabs, highlighted the scope of this partnership: "With AfriLabs’ extensive network and the successful initiation and implementation of projects worth $33 million, this collaboration with Vault Hill is poised to amplify our impact, bringing sophisticated digital solutions to millions and further enriching the technological landscape of Africa."
This MoU will see Vault Hill act as AfriLabs’ strategic partner in the UAE. It will focus on fostering growth and supporting the ecosystem with advanced AI, Blockchain, and immersive technology services. These efforts align perfectly with AfriLabs' strategic priority verticals regarding AI and future technologies.
Jimi Daodu, CEO of Vault Hill, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership’s potential: "Teaming up with AfriLabs allows us to tap into a wide array of resources and expertise to drive significant advancements in digital interaction in Africa which aligns to our recently announced strategy – Vault Hill 3.0. This is more than a partnership; it’s a strategic alliance poised to set new technological innovation and socio-economic development standards."
Vault Hill and AfriLabs will engage in joint initiatives aimed at empowering communities and fostering sustainable growth through technology. These projects will be particularly focused on expanding digital access and enhancing local digital content, including gaming in Africa, which are crucial to driving widespread adoption and utilisation of new technologies.
Maria Dervenco, COO of Vault Hill, elaborated on the operational synergies, "Integrating our AI-driven platforms like Hillda and VH Games with AfriLabs’ robust network will transform service delivery in sectors such as healthcare and education, making cutting-edge technology accessible to all."
As Vault Hill and AfriLabs embark on this pathbreaking journey, they invite stakeholders, investors, and technology enthusiasts to support this transformative venture. This partnership is set to redefine possibilities, creating a robust digital ecosystem that leverages the best of global innovation to benefit communities across Africa and the Middle East.
About AfriLabs
AfriLabs is a network organisation with over 400 technology and innovation hubs across 54 African countries. Founded to build a community around rapidly emerging tech hubs—a network of innovation spaces that support startups and developers, AfriLabs believes in the power of technology to transform Africa. AfriLabs works on the ground to advocate policy changes, drive collaboration and knowledge sharing, and provide resources that increase the visibility and sustainability of its members, all aimed at raising successful innovators who will spur economic growth and social development across the continent.
About Vault Hill
Vault Hill is dedicated to revolutionising the way users interact with technology, utilising blockchain to enhance user experiences across various platforms.
With a focus on innovation, security, and community, Vault Hill is committed to advancing the blockchain industry and developing technologies that create real value.
For more information, please contact:
Maria Dervenco
Vault Hill
maria@vaulthill.io