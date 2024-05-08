Foresight Leverages NVIDIA Jetson Orin to Introduce Novel 360-degree 3D Perception Solution

NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin system-on-module is used to accelerate autonomous agriculture and heavy machinery projects

Ness Ziona, Israel, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) (“Foresight” or the “Company”), an innovator in automotive vision solutions, has announced a major breakthrough with the development of Dragonfly Vision™, its cutting-edge 360-degrees 3D perception solution, based on the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin platform, designed for power-optimized autonomous machines.

By using the significant artificial intelligence (AI) computing power of the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin platform , Foresight can create an all-around obstacle detection solution, including the detection of non-classified objects. The NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin module supports up to six stereo channels to achieve complete coverage around any type of vehicle.

Through advanced algorithms and AI, Dragonfly Vision enables unprecedented accuracy and road surface coverage, offering groundbreaking, cost-effective solutions compared to traditional LiDAR systems. This innovative obstacle detection solution has the potential to revolutionize safety and efficiency across a wide range of industries, ranging from the automotive industry to heavy machinery and agricultural equipment.

Delivering a ground-breaking performance of 275 trillion operations per second (TOPS) and achieving an impressive 8x multiple performance leap over the previous generation, Jetson Orin modules are ideally suited for the evolving landscape of autonomous machines, such as industrial and heavy equipment vehicles.

