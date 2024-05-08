Treatment.com AI Announces Appointment of Richard Atkins as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Team member

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatment.com AI Inc. (CSE: TRUE, OTC: TREIF, Frankfurt: 939) (the “Company” or “Treatment”), a healthcare tech company transforming patient care with AI-driven clinical insights is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Atkins as Chief Operating Officer and a member of the executive team.

Mr. Atkins brings to the business a successful career with over 30 years’ experience in international sales, partnerships, executive management and M&A, highlighted by multiple multi-million dollar deals working with both major health-tech and software corporations.

Mr. Atkins spent his formative career in software and technology including: networking, managed services, data centers & virtualization, omnichannel contact centers, CRM, enterprise search/ data analytics, cloud-based applications. However, for the past 15 years, he has brought his experience to healthcare, working across the continuum of care, with a focus on clinical decision support. His experience spans innovative international physical and mental health solutions including: (i) Digital Health - healthbots, symptom checkers, telehealth, Alexa voice and social media solutions (ii) National/Provincial teletriage services (iii) Managed PACS/RIS and LIM services in both public/private sectors (iv) EMR/Billing and HL7/FHIR interoperability.

His experience includes multi-million dollar contracts with the NHS (England and Scotland); national/regional triage services in Australia, Europe and North America; building out formative triage services in Africa through to working with US based Health Navigator (acquired by Amazon Care in 2019), an acknowledged global innovator in clinical content for digital health solutions. More recently, Richard spearheaded sales for CloudMD from its start-up phase in 2019 through to sales revenues in excess of $100M in 2021.

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of Treatment, comments: “We are very excited with the addition of Richard to the Executive Team. His extensive knowledge and international connections in this space will greatly accelerate our expansion plans. Richard understands the unique inflection point of our company and has committed to help with the execution of our aggressive commercialization phase.”

Richard Atkins comments: “I am delighted at the opportunity to join an impressive team at Treatment.com AI and help optimize the opportunity for the outstanding and differentiated Global Library of Medicine (GLM). Platforms like the GLM are predicated on healthcare professionals trusting the accuracy and reliability of the clinical information support provided; using curated AI and proprietary algorithms, the GLM ensures this confidence. Of equal importance, at a time of challenges to healthcare systems globally, is the opportunity to truly impact change and support both our future generation (through the Medical Education Suite) and present day healthcare professionals. Finally, the company’s ethos and the platform itself offer a tangible path to delivering health equality in North America and globally.”

The Company has granted 250,000 stock options to Mr. Atkins, exercisable at $0.60 and valid for a five-year term. The stock options are issued pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan and are subject to vesting conditions.

Further, the Company is pleased to announce that it has entered into an extension agreement with Sunburst Data Corp. (“Sunburst”) to extend the term of the marketing agreement previously announced February 29, 2024. The term has been extended an additional 6 months to end February 28, 2025 and the Company will compensate Sunburst an additional $400,000USD in connection with the marketing services over the extended term.

The Company has also engaged 45 Degrees, Inc. of Cheyenne, WY, to provide advertising services including Google Ads, a social media program and video interviews, for a term of 6 months commencing on May 6, 2024, in consideration of a total of $50,000USD.

About Treatment.com AI Inc.

Treatment.com AI is a company utilizing AI to positively disrupt the healthcare sector and impact current inefficiencies and challenges. Over the past 7+ years and with the input of hundreds of healthcare professionals globally, Treatment.com AI has built the world’s most intelligent, personalized healthcare AI engine, the Global Library of Medicine (GLM). Providing the highest qualified clinical information and support to all healthcare professionals, the GLM delivers >92%+ accuracy on first diagnosis as well as providing recommended tests (physical and lab), x-rays, and billing codes. The platform’s quality and transparency are unrivaled, as the GLM provides an explanation of every step and likelihood associated with every symptom. Treatment.com AI also focuses on the next generation of healthcare professionals supporting Medical and Nursing schools, who utilize the GLM to help enhance the future clinical skills of their students. Treatment.com AI is focused on using AI for good and utilizing its GLM platform to bring the possibility of health equity and inclusion for disenfranchised communities.

