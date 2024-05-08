Submit Release
Applied Digital Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

DALLAS, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Digital Corporation (Nasdaq: APLD) ("Applied Digital" or the "Company"), a designer, builder, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure designed for High-Performance Computing (HPC) applications, today announced its participation in the 19th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference, 24th Annual B. Riley Institutional Investor Conference, and 21st Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference.

19th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference
The 19th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference will be held May 14 – May 16 at The Westin Grand Central Hotel in New York, NY. Applied Digital is scheduled to present on May 14 at 3:00 pm ET and will host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

The live and archived webcast of the Needham presentation will be available here and on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.applieddigital.com.

24th Annual B. Riley Institutional Investor Conference
The 24th Annual B. Riley Institutional Investor Conference will be held May 22 – 23 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA. Applied Digital will host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

21st Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference
The 21st Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference will be held on May 29, 2024, at The Depot Renaissance Hotel in Minneapolis, MN. Applied Digital will host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative or Applied Digital’s investor relations team at APLD@gateway-grp.com.

About Applied Digital
Applied Digital (Nasdaq: APLD) designs, develops and operates next-generation data centers across North America to provide digital infrastructure solutions to the rapidly growing high-performance computing (HPC) industry. Find more information at www.applieddigital.com. Follow us on Twitter at @APLDdigital. 

Investor Relations Contacts
Matt Glover or Alex Kovtun
Gateway Group, Inc.
(949) 574-3860
APLD@gateway-grp.com

Media Contact
Brenlyn Motlagh or Diana Jarrah 
Gateway Group, Inc.
(949) 899-3135
APLD@gateway-grp.com


