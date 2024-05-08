Lisata Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming May 2024 Industry and Investor Events
BASKING RIDGE, N.J., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSTA) (“Lisata” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other serious diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following events in May:
Pharma Partnering U.S. Summit (May 14-15, 2024)
Format: In-person
Location: San Diego, California
Lisata Representative: Tariq Imam, VP of Business Development and Operations and Corporate Counsel
Mr. Imam will be available for one-on-one meetings with registered attendees. To schedule a meeting, please reach out to Mr. Imam through the information provided in the contact section below or through the conference platform. For more information on the event and how to register, please visit https://pharma-partnering-summit.com/wc-venue.html.
BioNJ BioPartnering Conference (May 15-17, 2024)
Format: Virtual
Lisata Representative: Tariq Imam, VP of Business Development and Operations and Corporate Counsel
Mr. Imam will be available for one-on-one meetings with registered attendees. To schedule a meeting, please reach out to Mr. Imam through the information provided in the contact section below or through the conference platform. For more information on the event and how to register, please visit https://bionj.org/bionj-biopartnering-conference.
Pharma Partnering EU Summit (May 22-23, 2024)
Format: In-person
Location: Basel, Switzerland
Presentation Date: Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Presentation Time: 12:30 p.m. CEST
Presenter: David J. Mazzo, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lisata
Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with registered attendees. To schedule a meeting with the Company, please reach out to the Lisata representatives under the contact section below or through the conference platform. For more information on the event, please visit https://pharma-partnering-summit.com/eu-pps.html.
10th Annual Oncology Innovation Forum (May 31, 2024)
Format: In-person
Location: Chicago, Illinois
Presentation Date: Friday, May 31, 2024
Presentation Time: 10:50 a.m. Central Time / 11:50 a.m. Eastern Time (Track A)
Presenter: David J. Mazzo, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lisata
Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with registered attendees. To schedule a meeting with the Company, please reach out to the Lisata representatives under the contact section below or through the conference platform. For more information on the event, please visit https://www.sachsforum.com/10oif-about.html.
2024 ASCO Annual Meeting (May 31 - June 4, 2024)
Location: Chicago, Illinois
While Lisata won't have a poster presentation at this year's annual meeting, management will be available for one-on-one meetings in the Chicago, Illinois area throughout the ASCO meeting dates (May 31 - June 4, 2024). To schedule a meeting with the Company, please reach out to the Lisata representatives under the contact section below.
About Lisata Therapeutics
Lisata Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other major diseases. Lisata’s lead product candidate, certepetide, is an investigational drug designed to activate a novel uptake pathway that allows co-administered or tethered anti-cancer drugs to target and penetrate solid tumors more effectively. Based on Lisata’s CendR Platform® Technology, Lisata has already established noteworthy commercial and R&D partnerships. The Company expects to announce numerous clinical study and business milestones over the next two years and has projected that its current business and development plan is funded with available capital through these milestones and into early 2026. For more information on the Company, please visit www.lisata.com.
Contact:
Business Development & Licensing:
Lisata Therapeutics, Inc.
Tariq Imam
Vice President, Business Development and Operations and Corporate Counsel
Phone: 908-842-0104
Email: TImam@lisata.com
Investors and Media:
Lisata Therapeutics, Inc.
John Menditto
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Phone: 908-842-0084
Email: jmenditto@lisata.com