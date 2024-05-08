Farmington Hills, MI, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Beztak Recognized as a US Best Managed Company

Farmington Hills, MI, May 8, 2024 is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2024 US Best Managed company. Now in its fifth year, the award, sponsored by Deloitte* Private and The Wall Street Journal, recognizes the achievements of U.S. private companies and the successes of their management teams.

“It is an honor to be recognized as a Best Managed Company for the fifth year in a row, and as a Gold Standard Honoree for the second year in a row,” said Sam Beznos, CEO of Beztak. “I share my excitement with our 1000+ team members, who strive every day to embody our 3 E’s – Be Excellent, Ethical, and Effective. Without them, this accolade would not be possible.”

US Best Managed Companies is part of a global Deloitte Private program. Honorees are selected by an external panel of judges who evaluate applicants based on strategy, ability to execute, culture, and governance and financial performance. They and join an ecosystem of organizations from more than 44 countries.

About Beztak

For more than 70 years, Beztak has developed, built, managed, and invested in luxury residential, senior living, commercial and industrial real estate throughout the United States. Today, Beztak owns and manages a diverse portfolio of multi-family residential and senior living real estate, offering comprehensive and customizable fee-based property management services for companies seeking to generate higher revenues from their assets while improving overall performance. Beztak continues to develop and construct new properties around the country, as well as renovate existing properties to add value or reposition them in the market. For more information, visit http://beztak.com/.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Thousands of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture, and governance/financials. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

