LGI Homes Announces its Second Community in the Modesto Market

RIVERBANK, Calif., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the opening of its second community in the Modesto, California, market, Diamond Bar East. This incredible community offers a variety of one and two-story homes and is located northeast of Modesto in the friendly town of Riverbank.



“We are excited to be a part of the tremendous growth here in Riverbank. Diamond Bar East is so close to everything and offers an easy commute to the Bay Area. However, you don’t need to go anywhere because everything you need is just five to ten minutes away. Diamond Bar East is a real gem!” said Jeanine Roach, Vice President of Sales for LGI Homes.

Diamond Bar East offers five floor plans ranging from 1,104 square feet to over 2,200 square feet, with three to five bedrooms and two to three baths. Every new home includes the coveted CompleteHome™ interior package, providing upgrades like luxury vinyl plank flooring, a full suite of energy-efficient Whirlpool® appliances, sparkling granite countertops and designer wood cabinets with crown molding detail, at no additional cost to the homeowner. In addition to these spectacular upgrades, the new homes at Diamond Bar East include solar panels, large bedrooms and incredible open-concept layouts. Both one-story and two-story floor plans are available for quick move-in.

Diamond Bar East is located in Riverbank, just 15 minutes from Modesto, offering residents quick and convenient access to anywhere they desire to go quickly. Additionally, this community is located near several beautiful parks, local schools and incredible employment opportunities. Riverbank is a family-oriented city that is perfect for residents who want to be part of a tight-knit community. The city of Riverbank also puts on many local events for its residents, ranging from movie nights to parades to festivals to art classes.

With brand-new homes starting from the $470s, a convenient location and a host of nearby amenities, Diamond Bar East is the perfect community for homebuyers looking to purchase a beautiful, new home at an affordable price. To learn more about the new homes for sale at this community and to schedule a private tour, homebuyers are encouraged to call (888) 695-5689 ext 369 or visit LGIHomes.com/DiamondBarEast to learn more.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 65,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

