authID Inc. Partners with IDMWORKS to Expand Reach of Its Biometric Identity Platform

authID to secure leading IAM provider’s workforce and customer identity clients across North

America from malicious, generative AI-driven cyberattacks

DENVER, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID.ai [Nasdaq: AUID], a leading provider of innovative biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, and IDMWORKS, an industry-leading identity and access management (IAM) solutions provider, today announced they have signed a reseller agreement to expand the availability of authID’s biometric capabilities to IDMWORKS workforce and customer identity clients across North America. Under the agreement, IDMWORKS, a valued IAM expert since 2004, will resell and integrate authID’s biometric identity solutions with leading financial, healthcare, and supply chain businesses to deliver strong identity assurance that stops unauthorized access and business disruption caused by phishing attacks, deepfakes, and compromised credentials.

“We greatly value our new partnership with IDMWORKS, an industry-leading IAM solutions provider, and are excited to increase the breadth of our opportunities and expand the reach of our next-gen authentication solutions into the verticals they service,” said Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID. “Recognized for its identity-domain expertise, IDMWORKS selected authID for our ability to deliver highly trusted identity assurance, coupled with a frictionless user experience.”

Adversarial generative AI has rapidly increased the effectiveness and frequency of deepfakes, social engineering fraud and ransomware attacks, while lowering the skillset needed for launching those attacks. Fake ID’s, fake faces, and fake voices are rampant, and AI-driven phishing attacks can now be generated at an accelerated pace. To help client organizations solve these complex challenges and enable secure interactions with their customers, partners, and employees, IDMWORKS will leverage authID’s highly secure identity verification and biometric multi-factor authentication, that provides market-leading 700 milliseconds biometric processing and an easy, frictionless user experience.

“authID’s trusted biometric solutions have proven to be superior in defending against today’s adversarial AI-driven phishing scams and cyberattacks across both customer and workforce identity platforms,” said Paul Bedi, CEO of IDMWORKS. “We are excited to partner with authID so that together we ensure our customers know who is behind the device every time with the strongest identity assurance available, without compromising on convenience and user experience.”

To help its client portfolio streamline online onboarding of new customers and employees and eliminate fraud, IDMWORKS will deploy authID’s biometric and document-based identity verification . Through automated authentication available for over 13,000 US and international government-issued ID documents, thwarting deepfakes, injection attacks and presentation attacks with PAD (Presentation Attack Detection) Level 2 accuracy, and biometric matching of a selfie to the credential photo, authID delivers a strong biometric root of trusted identity that binds a user’s proofed identity to their account.



To ensure trusted access to online resources and secure account resets, authID’s platform secures the identity lifecycle processed in a market-leading 700 milliseconds with the ease of a quick selfie , captured in any browser using any desktop or mobile device. Offering the fast, frictionless, and precise user identity authentication demanded in today’s complex digital economy, authID eliminates the risks of easily hacked one-time PINS and passwords, while keeping the enterprise safe from AI-driven deepfakes, phishing and account takeover.

Continued Daguro, “authID’s biometric identity platform delivers speed and accuracy, processing captured images, and identifying users as legitimate or fraudulent, all within a market-leading 700 milliseconds. Our sales and deployment teams will work closely with IDMWORKS to protect our customers against rampant cyberattacks and deliver the confidence that user onboarding, authentication, and interactions are proper and precise, and completed in record time.”

For further information about how authID can help your organization secure your workforce or consumer applications against identity fraud, cyberattacks and account takeover, contact us .

About authID



authID (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures cyber-savvy enterprises “Know Who’s Behind the Device” for every customer or employee login and transaction. Through its easy-to-integrate, patented, biometric identity platform, authID quickly and accurately verifies a user’s identity, eliminating any assumption of ‘who’ is behind a device and preventing cybercriminals from taking over accounts. authID combines digital onboarding, FIDO2 login, and biometric authentication and account recovery, with a fast, accurate, user-friendly experience – delivering identity verification processing in 700ms. Establishing a biometric root of trust for each user that is bound to their accounts and provisioned devices, authID stops fraud at onboarding, eliminates password risks and costs, and provides the fastest, frictionless, and more accurate user identity experience demanded by operators of today’s digital ecosystems. For more information, go to www.authID.ai .

About IDMWORKS



IDMWORKS is an industry-leading identity and access management (IAM) managed services and solutions provider, delivering over 4000 complex enterprise-wide IAM engagements across North America. Since 2004, we have been dedicated to securing businesses and enabling interactions with their customers, partners, and employees driving transformative growth. Complex identity challenges are simplified through our team’s vision, expertise, and resilience, ensuring strategic outcomes are successful. Our deeply knowledgeable and customer-centric experts have been leading the ever-shifting IAM industry for nearly two decades, positioning us to deliver cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions. For more information, visit www.idmworks.com .

authID Media Contact

Rhon Daguro

CEO

investorrelations@authid.ai



IDMWORKS Media Contact

Paul Bedi

CEO

press@idmworks.com

