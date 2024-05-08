Submit Release
WEMADE and WEMIX Win “Best Web3 Gaming” at MENA Games Industry Awards 2024

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEMADE and WEMIX were honored with the prestigious "BEST WEB3 GAMING '' award at the MENA Games Industry Awards 2024. The awards celebrate the best of the region's thriving gaming sector, and as the sole web3-focused award, the "BEST WEB3 GAMING" category spotlights companies championing the integration of web3 technologies into gaming.


"We are honored to receive this prestigious award. It validates Wemade's commitment to fostering growth and collaboration within the global web3 gaming landscape," Wemade said in a statement. "This award motivates us to continue empowering developers and driving innovation in game design & development."

Wemade would like to congratulate all of the finalists and winners at this year’s MENA Games Industry Awards. Their dedication and passion for innovation are shaping the future of gaming.

About Wemade

Wemade is at the forefront of the next wave of Web3 game developers that are innovating with blockchain technology. Based on the WEMIX3.0 mainnet, the WEMIX PLAY blockchain game platform is the world’s biggest with millions of users and a wide range of game genres from card, puzzle, simulation and strategy games; to first-person shooters, battle royale, MOBA, MMORPG, SNG, sports games and more. Visit www.wemix.com/communication for more information. 





