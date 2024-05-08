Ladybug Signs LOI to Purchase Ecommerce Site from Your Supplement Supply Store Ltd.

TULSA, Okla., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: LBRG), now operating under the brand name Ladybug NutraTech, is excited to announce the signing of a Letter of Intent for the acquisition of a leading e-commerce platform from Your Supplement Supply Store Ltd. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Ladybug NutraTech's expansion and enhancement of its digital retail footprint.



This e-commerce platform has been designed to serve a niche market comprising busy professionals, day traders, and cryptocurrency traders. This demographic is known for its demanding schedules and unique lifestyle needs, requiring quick and efficient nutritional solutions. The website offers a curated selection of products tailored for this group, including meal replacement shakes, energy boosters, and stress relief supplements. These products are specifically developed to be convenient, effective, and supportive of a balanced health regimen amidst the pressures of a hectic lifestyle.

Tamara Maxfield, a spokesperson for Ladybug NutraTech, commented on the acquisition, stating, "The completion of this acquisition is projected to significantly boost our operational capacity and market presence. We anticipate an increase in our annual revenue by approximately $3.5 million in the first year following the integration into the Ladybug portfolio. This is an exciting development that promises to enhance our offerings and better serve our dedicated customers."

This acquisition aligns with Ladybug NutraTech’s goal to broaden its market reach and reinforce its commitment to providing high-quality, accessible nutritional products to professionals leading fast-paced lives. By integrating this e-commerce platform, Ladybug NutraTech not only expands its product line but also consolidates its position as a leader in the health and wellness sector, particularly in catering to the needs of professionals in high-stress trades and industries.

About Ladybug Resource Group Inc.

Ladybug Resource Group Inc., operating under Ladybug NutraTech, is making great strides to be a leading player in the health and wellness e-commerce sector. With innovative strategies, diverse product offerings, and a commitment to customer and shareholder satisfaction, the company remains at the forefront of its industry.

