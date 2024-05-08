Kelly to Participate in the 18th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference

TROY, Mich., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), a leading global specialty talent solutions provider, today announced it will participate in the 18th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference on Thursday, May 16, 2024.



Peter Quigley, president and chief executive officer, Olivier Thirot, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Hugo Malan, president of Kelly Science, Engineering, Technology & Telecom, and Scott Thomas, investor relations, will participate in one-on-one meetings. Kelly’s investor presentation is available on the company’s website.

About Kelly®

Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) helps companies recruit and manage skilled workers and helps job seekers find great work. Since inventing the staffing industry in 1946, we have become experts in the many industries and local and global markets we serve. With a network of suppliers and partners around the world, we connect more than 500,000 people with work every year. Our suite of outsourcing and consulting services ensures companies have the people they need, when and where they are needed most. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, we empower businesses and individuals to access limitless opportunities in industries such as science, engineering, technology, education, manufacturing, retail, finance, and energy. Revenue in 2023 was $4.8 billion. Learn more at kellyservices.com.

ANALYST & MEDIA CONTACT:

Scott Thomas

(248) 251-7264

scott.thomas@kellyservices.com