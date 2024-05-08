Else Nutrition Expands Product Listings at Major U.S. Food Retailer

Northeast retailer to add Else’s Toddler Omega, Ready-to-Drink Kids Shakes, and 4 flavors of its Super Cereal for Babies across more than 70 stores beginning this June





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company"), is proud to announce that it has expanded its product listings at one of the largest independent food retailers in the United States, which ranks 5th among the largest U.S. supermarkets in terms of sales. Following the successful listing of Else’s Toddler product on this retailers’ shelves, this major supermarket chain will now add additional Else products that will be available in over seventy stores across the Northeast, beginning in June 2024.

As part of this collaboration, the retailer will add the following products:

Else Toddler Omega Complete & Balanced Drink

Kids Ready-to-Drink Chocolate Shakes

Kids Ready-to-Drink Vanilla Shakes

4 Flavors of Else Super Cereals for Babies

“This expansion of our product lines with a major U.S. supermarket chain further illustrates our momentum with retailers across North America, as well as the consumers they serve,” said Hamutal Yitzhak, Else Nutrition CEO & Co-Founder. “We initially supplied our Toddler product to this retailer and, based on very favorable feedback from consumers, we are pleased to add additional products to their shelves. We are proud to collaborate with a retailer of such prominence and look forward to supplying their large network of over 70 stores, as well as providing their end customers with our wholesome, Clean Label products that prioritize the health and well-being of babies, toddlers, and children.”

Distribution of Else's Ready-to-Drink Shakes and Super Cereal at these supermarkets will be facilitated through UNFI (United Natural Foods, Inc.), a leading distributor of natural, organic, and specialty products across North America.

To delve deeper into Else Nutrition's offerings and its revolutionary approach to early childhood nutrition, visit www.elsenutrition.com

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSX: BABY, OTCQX: BABYF, FSE: 0YL) is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and whole Plant-Based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, Plant-Based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formulas. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth.

Awards and Recognition:

"2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit

#1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category

“Best Dairy Alternative” Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo

Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category

During September 2022, Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon



Investor Relations Contact:

Alexandra Schilt

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Office: (212) 671-1020

Email: baby@crescendo-ir.com

TSX

Neither the TSX nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the anticipated dates for filing the company's financial disclosure documents. Such forward-looking statements reflect current estimates, beliefs, and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that the foregoing will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements made in this press release assume, among others, the expectation that there will be no interruptions or supply chain failures as a result of COVID-19 and that the manufacturing, broker, and supply logistic agreement with the company does not terminate. Actual results may differ from the estimates, beliefs, and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b279dee0-0f3d-4512-8dde-1098a912304d