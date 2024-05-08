Verrica Pharmaceuticals to Provide a Corporate Update and Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 13, 2024

WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Verrica” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: VRCA), a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Monday, May 13, 2024 to provide a corporate update and discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Individuals may participate in the live call via telephone by dialing 1-877-407-4018 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8471 (international) and using the conference ID: 13746100. Participants are asked to dial in 10 minutes before the start of the call to register.

A live audio webcast of the call be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.verrica.com, or by clicking here. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Verrica’s website for 90 days following the event.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica is a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions. On July 21, 2023, Verrica’s lead product, YCANTH™ (cantharidin), became the first treatment approved by the FDA to treat pediatric and adult patients with molluscum contagiosum, a highly contagious viral skin infection affecting approximately 6 million people in the United States, primarily children. VP-102 is also in development to treat common warts and external genital warts, two of the largest unmet needs in medical dermatology. Verrica is developing VP-103, its second cantharidin-based product candidate, for the treatment of plantar warts. Verrica has also entered a worldwide license agreement with Lytix Biopharma AS to develop and commercialize VP-315 (formerly LTX-315 and VP-LTX-315) for dermatologic oncology conditions. For more information, visit www.verrica.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investors:

Terry Kohler

Chief Financial Officer

tkohler@verrica.com

Kevin Gardner

LifeSci Advisors

kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com

Chris Calabrese

LifeSci Advisors

ccalabrese@lifesciadvisors.com