GhostDraft Launches Integration with Duck Creek Policy to Empower Insurers to Drive Better Policyholder Experiences
GhostDraft enables Duck Creek Policy users to efficiently create, manage, and deliver omnichannel communications with a powerful and intuitive integrationWILMINGTON, DE, 19801, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GhostDraft, a leading provider of customer communication management (CCM) technology designed for insurance, is proud to announce its integration with Duck Creek Policy by Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance. This collaboration aims to equip insurance carriers with an enhanced document automation suite seamlessly integrated with Duck Creek Policy, empowering insurers to drive operational efficiency and deliver omnichannel policyholder experiences.
GhostDraft’s cloud-based CCM suite empowers business users to effortlessly create, manage, and deliver personalized omnichannel communications at scale – minimizing reliance on IT. Last year, GhostDraft launched the integration into Duck Creek Claims and is excited to expand the integration with Duck Creek Policy. This integration provides insurers with all of GhostDraft’s advanced communication technology in their Duck Creek Policy instance.
“The integration between GhostDraft’s CCM platform and Duck Creek Policy marks a significant milestone, allowing insurers to efficiently manage the document lifecycle – from inception to delivery – in one suite,” said Kim Cook, VP of Strategic Alliances at GhostDraft. “This integration is tailored to provide Duck Creek Policy users with a seamless and intuitive experience, enabling carriers to streamline communication processes.”
“We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with GhostDraft and to offer our Duck Creek Policy customers an additional integration to enhance and simplify policyholder communications,” said Robert Fletcher, Sr. Partner Manager, Duck Creek Technologies. “Duck Creek is dedicated to fostering an open platform and ecosystem, enabling our customers to build the technology ecosystem that uniquely fits their market strategy.”
As a part of Duck Creek’s Content Exchange, GhostDraft for Duck Creek Policy is now available for insurers. To learn more about GhostDraft for Duck Creek, visit https://www.duckcreek.com/partner/ghostdraft/.
About GhostDraft
GhostDraft empowers insurers to transform communications into engaging experiences fast. For over three decades, carriers have used GhostDraft’s intuitive end-to-end customer communications and digital experience platform designed for insurance. As a result, 65+ insurers leverage GhostDraft to streamline the lifecycle of personalized omnichannel communications at scale. The GhostDraft suite integrates into your business to create better experiences, greater efficiency, reduced compliance risk, and more agility. Discover what you can do with GhostDraft: https://www.ghostdraft.com.
About Duck Creek Technologies
Duck Creek Technologies is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.
