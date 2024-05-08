Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,820 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,935 in the last 365 days.

Official welcome ceremony was held for President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev

AZERBAIJAN, May 8 - 08 May 2024, 11:09

An official welcome ceremony was held for Rumen Radev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria, who arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Bulgarian President in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva welcomed Rumen Radev, President of Bulgaria and First Lady Desislava Radeva.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Bulgarian President.

The state anthems of the Republics of Bulgaria and Azerbaijan were played.

The delegation of Azerbaijan was introduced to the President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev and First Lady Desislava Radeva, while the delegation of Bulgaria was introduced to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

The guard of honor marched in front of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev to the accompaniment of a military march.

The presidents posed for official photos.

You just read:

Official welcome ceremony was held for President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more