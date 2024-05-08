Azerbaijan and Bulgaria signed documents

AZERBAIJAN, May 8 - A ceremony of signing documents has been held with participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev signed the “Joint Declaration on strengthening strategic partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Bulgaria”.

Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmin Mammadov and member of the Board of “Bulgaria Air” JSC Hristo Todorov signed the “Code Share Agreement between Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC and Bulgaria Air JSC”.

Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmin Mammadov and Caretaker Minister of Energy of the Republic of Bulgaria Vladimir Malinov signed the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Innovation and Growth of the Republic of Bulgaria on cooperation in the field of technological innovation”.

Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Asarel-Medet JSC Dimitar Tsotsorkov signed the “Memorandum of Understanding between State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic and Asarel Investment EAD”.