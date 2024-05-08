Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,820 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,935 in the last 365 days.

Azerbaijan and Bulgaria signed documents

AZERBAIJAN, May 8 - A ceremony of signing documents has been held with participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev signed the “Joint Declaration on strengthening strategic partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Bulgaria”.

Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmin Mammadov and member of the Board of “Bulgaria Air” JSC Hristo Todorov signed the “Code Share Agreement between Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC and Bulgaria Air JSC”.

Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmin Mammadov and Caretaker Minister of Energy of the Republic of Bulgaria Vladimir Malinov signed the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Innovation and Growth of the Republic of Bulgaria on cooperation in the field of technological innovation”.

Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Asarel-Medet JSC Dimitar Tsotsorkov signed the “Memorandum of Understanding between State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic and Asarel Investment EAD”.

You just read:

Azerbaijan and Bulgaria signed documents

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more