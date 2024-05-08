Submit Release
Vishay Intertechnology Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

MALVERN, Pa., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., (NYSE: VSH), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, today announced results for the fiscal first quarter ended March 30, 2024.

Highlights

  • 1Q 2024 revenues of $746.3 million
  • Gross margin was 22.8% and included the negative impact of 74 basis points related to the addition of Newport
  • EPS of $0.22
  • 1Q 2024 book-to-bill of 0.82 with book-to-bill of 0.73 for semiconductors and 0.91 for passive components
  • Backlog at quarter end was 5.0 months

“As expected, first quarter revenue declined 5% sequentially primarily due to ongoing semiconductor inventory digestion and lingering macro-economic uncertainties, particularly in Asia and Europe. Passive components revenue is stable to growing in Automotive with stronger growth in Aerospace/Defense. Gross margin for the quarter included a 74-basis point negative impact from the addition of Newport,” said Joel Smejkal, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Looking ahead, we still expect a recovery from the inventory correction in the second half of the year, led by passive components. During the year we intend to execute on the eight strategic growth levers we detailed at our Investor Day with a focus on investing in catch-up capacity, deepening our customer relationships and advancing our silicon carbide strategy as we prepare for the next upcycle in demand,” added Mr. Smejkal.

2Q 2024 Outlook
For the second quarter of 2024, management expects revenues in the range of $750 million +/- $20 million, including a full quarter of Newport, and a gross profit margin in the range of 21.7% +/- 50 basis points, including the negative impact of approximately 160 basis points from the addition of Newport.

Conference Call
A conference call to discuss Vishay’s first quarter financial results is scheduled for Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. ET. To participate in the live conference call, please pre-register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI24d4dbbe131d4b2ca1cfe925114ed017.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and a PDF copy of the press release and the quarterly presentation will be accessible directly from the Investor Relations section of the Vishay website at http://ir.vishay.com.

There will be a replay of the conference call available on the Investor Relations website approximately one hour following the call and will remain available for 30 days.

About Vishay
Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech®. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

This press release includes certain financial measures which are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including free cash; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"); and EBITDA margin; which are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. These non-GAAP measures supplement our GAAP measures of performance or liquidity and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance or liquidity. Non-GAAP measures such as free cash, EBITDA, and EBITDA margin do not have uniform definitions. These measures, as calculated by Vishay, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that such measures are meaningful to investors because they provide insight with respect to intrinsic operating results of the Company. Although the terms "free cash" and "EBITDA" are not defined in GAAP, the measures are derived using various line items measured in accordance with GAAP. The calculations of these measures are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in the Company's financial statements presented in its annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports presented on Forms 10-Q.

Statements contained herein that relate to the Company's future performance, including forecasted revenues and margins, capital investment, capacity expansion, stockholder returns, and the performance of the economy in general, are forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions such as "intend," "suggest," "guide," "will," "expect," or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; manufacturing or supply chain interruptions or changes in customer demand (including due to political, economic, and health instability and military conflicts and hostilities); delays or difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies; delays or difficulties in expanding our manufacturing capacities; an inability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; uncertainty related to the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates; competition and technological changes in our industries; difficulties in new product development; difficulties in identifying suitable acquisition candidates, consummating a transaction on terms which we consider acceptable, and integration and performance of acquired businesses; that the Newport wafer fab will not be integrated successfully into the Company’s overall business; that the expected benefits of the acquisition may not be realized; that the fab’s standards, procedures and controls will not be brought into conformance within the Company’s operation; difficulties in transitioning and retaining fab employees following the acquisition; difficulties in consolidating facilities and transferring processes and know-how; the diversion of our management’s attention from the management of our current business; changes in U.S. and foreign trade regulations and tariffs, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable domestic and foreign tax regulations, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable accounting standards and other factors affecting our operations that are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The DNA of tech® is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Contact:
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
Peter Henrici
Executive Vice President, Corporate Development
+1-610-644-1300


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.          
Summary of Operations          
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)          
           
  Fiscal quarters ended
  March 30, 2024   December 31, 2023   April 1, 2023
           
Net revenues $ 746,279     $ 785,236     $ 871,046  
Costs of products sold   575,872       584,572       592,333  
Gross profit   170,407       200,664       278,713  
Gross margin   22.8 %     25.6 %     32.0 %
           
Selling, general, and administrative expenses   127,736       122,834       120,145  
Operating income   42,671       77,830       158,568  
Operating margin   5.7 %     9.9 %     18.2 %
           
Other income (expense):          
Interest expense   (6,496 )     (6,454 )     (5,120 )
Other   8,087       9,268       3,329  
Total other income (expense) - net   1,591       2,814       (1,791 )
           
Income before taxes   44,262       80,644       156,777  
           
Income tax expense   12,819       28,690       44,588  
           
Net earnings   31,443       51,954       112,189  
           
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests   519       482       408  
           
Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 30,924     $ 51,472     $ 111,781  
           
Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.22     $ 0.37     $ 0.79  
           
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.22     $ 0.37     $ 0.79  
           
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic   137,726       138,318       140,636  
           
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted   138,476       139,266       141,251  
           
Cash dividends per share $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.10  
           


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.      
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets      
(In thousands)      
       
  March 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
  (Unaudited)    
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 796,541     $ 972,719  
Short-term investments   37,418       35,808  
Accounts receivable, net   411,203       426,674  
Inventories:      
Finished goods   166,684       167,083  
Work in process   280,536       267,339  
Raw materials   218,623       213,098  
Total inventories   665,843       647,520  
       
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   232,135       214,443  
Total current assets   2,143,140       2,297,164  
       
Property and equipment, at cost:      
Land   84,302       77,006  
Buildings and improvements   744,328       719,387  
Machinery and equipment   3,171,593       3,053,868  
Construction in progress   300,714       290,593  
Allowance for depreciation   (2,857,344 )     (2,846,208 )
    1,443,593       1,294,646  
       
Right of use assets   129,346       126,829  
Deferred income taxes   135,786       137,394  
Goodwill   238,890       201,416  
Other intangible assets, net   73,444       72,333  
Other assets   99,865       110,141  
Total assets $ 4,264,064     $ 4,239,923  
       


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.      
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (continued)    
(In thousands)      
       
  March 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
  (Unaudited)    
       
Liabilities and equity      
Current liabilities:      
Trade accounts payable $ 197,513     $ 191,002  
Payroll and related expenses   153,280       161,940  
Lease liabilities   27,760       26,485  
Other accrued expenses   258,773       239,350  
Income taxes   72,018       73,098  
Total current liabilities   709,344       691,875  
       
Long-term debt less current portion   819,407       818,188  
U.S. transition tax payable   47,027       47,027  
Deferred income taxes   118,389       95,776  
Long-term lease liabilities   103,594       102,830  
Other liabilities   88,719       87,918  
Accrued pension and other postretirement costs   190,356       195,503  
Total liabilities   2,076,836       2,039,117  
       
Equity:      
Vishay stockholders' equity      
Common stock   13,357       13,319  
Class B convertible common stock   1,210       1,210  
Capital in excess of par value   1,292,765       1,291,499  
Retained earnings   1,058,531       1,041,372  
Treasury stock (at cost)   (174,194 )     (161,656 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (9,685 )     10,337  
Total Vishay stockholders' equity   2,181,984       2,196,081  
Noncontrolling interests   5,244       4,725  
Total equity   2,187,228       2,200,806  
Total liabilities and equity $ 4,264,064     $ 4,239,923  
       


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.      
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows      
(Unaudited - In thousands)  
  Three fiscal months edned
  March 30, 2024   April 1, 2023
Operating activities      
Net earnings $ 31,443     $ 112,189  
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   49,527       43,301  
Gain on disposal of property and equipment   (625 )     (64 )
Inventory write-offs for obsolescence   8,179       8,986  
Stock compensation expense   5,344       2,965  
Deferred income taxes   4,376       7,329  
Other   426       (2,696 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities   (18,459 )     (42,117 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   80,211       129,893  
       
Investing activities      
Purchase of property and equipment   (53,084 )     (45,574 )
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   751       326  
Purchase and deposits for businesses, net of cash acquired   (168,616 )     -  
Purchase of short-term investments   (19,232 )     (41 )
Maturity of short-term investments   17,611       121,768  
Other investing activities   (1,219 )     (892 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   (223,789 )     75,587  
       
Financing activities      
Net proceeds on revolving credit facility   -       65,000  
Dividends paid to common stockholders   (12,542 )     (12,810 )
Dividends paid to Class B common stockholders   (1,210 )     (1,210 )
Repurchase of common stock held in treasury   (12,538 )     (20,173 )
Cash withholding taxes paid when shares withheld for vested equity awards   (4,053 )     (3,653 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   (30,343 )     27,154  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   (2,257 )     4,075  
       
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   (176,178 )     236,709  
       
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   972,719       610,825  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 796,541     $ 847,534  
       


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.          
Reconciliation of Free Cash          
(Unaudited - In thousands)          
  Fiscal quarters ended
  March 30, 2024   December 31, 2023   April 1, 2023
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 80,211     $ 6,268     $ 129,893  
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   751       122       326  
Less: Capital expenditures   (53,084 )     (145,331 )     (45,574 )
Free cash $ 27,878     $ (138,941 )   $ 84,645  
           


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.          
Reconciliation of EBITDA          
(Unaudited - In thousands)          
  Fiscal quarters ended
  March 30, 2024   December 31, 2023   April 1, 2023
           
GAAP net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 30,924     $ 51,472     $ 111,781  
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests   519       482       408  
Net earnings $ 31,443     $ 51,954     $ 112,189  
           
Interest expense $ 6,496     $ 6,454     $ 5,120  
Interest income   (9,053 )     (9,934 )     (5,944 )
Income taxes   12,819       28,690       44,588  
Depreciation and amortization   49,527       50,463       43,301  
EBITDA $ 91,232     $ 127,627     $ 199,254  
           
EBITDA margin**   12.2 %     16.3 %     22.9 %
           
** EBITDA as a percentage of net revenues          
           

 

 


