SchooLinks Recognized Among America's Best Startup Employers by Forbes and Inc.

Austin, TX, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SchooLinks, the most innovative platform for college and career readiness, is proud to announce its recent achievements in both business growth and talent acquisition. SchooLinks has been honored with the Forbes America's Best Startup Employers 2024 award, alongside the 2024 Inc. Regionals: Southwest Award.

.

These prestigious awards recognize SchooLinks' commitment to fostering a world-class work environment that attracts and retains top talent. These accolades signify the company's remarkable strides in three key areas: employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and growth.

.

The Forbes America's Best Startup Employers 2024 award acknowledges SchooLinks' dedication to fostering a positive workplace culture and strategic vision. Through rigorous evaluation of workplace aspects and employee engagement metrics, SchooLinks has demonstrated its commitment to creating an environment where talent thrives. From company culture to corporate strategy, SchooLinks has stood out among its peers.

.

Moreover, SchooLinks' emphasis on employee satisfaction has been pivotal in earning these accolades. The company's focus on retention, compensation and benefits, workplace flexibility, diversity, and inclusivity has resonated with its workforce, leading to high levels of employee satisfaction. SchooLinks recognizes that a diverse and inclusive workplace is essential for innovation and success, and these values are reflected in every aspect of its operations.

.

"We are honored to receive these prestigious awards, which underscore our commitment to supporting efficient college and career readiness," said Katie Fang, Founder & CEO of SchooLinks. "At SchooLinks, we believe every student deserves access to the resources and support needed to achieve their full potential. These awards validate our efforts in creating a workplace where innovation thrives and talent is celebrated."

.

As SchooLinks continues to elevate its offerings and expand its reach, the company remains steadfast in its mission to empower the next generation of leaders. By investing in top talent and fostering a culture of excellence, SchooLinks is poised to shape the future of college and career readiness.

.

For more information about SchooLinks and its award-winning platform, visit our website.

David Wolpert SchooLinks 5127109922 marketing@schoolinks.com