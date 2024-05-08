Inception Growth Acquisition Limited Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Business Combination Period

New York, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ: IGTA, the “Company”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that on May 6, 2024, the Company deposited $100,000 into the Company’s trust account (the “Trust Account”) in order to extend the period of time the Company has to complete a business combination for an additional one (1) month period, from May 13, 2024 to June 13, 2024. The purpose of the extension is to provide additional time for the Company to complete a business combination.

About Inception Growth Acquisition Limited

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited is a blank check company incorporated under the laws of Delaware whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

