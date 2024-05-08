Gen II Announces The Rebranding of its Portal to Sensr Portal

The secure and modern portal enables GPs to provide increased transparency and enhanced reporting to LPs

NEW YORK, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gen II Fund Services, LLC (“Gen II”), a premier independent private capital fund administrator, is excited to announce the rebranding of its investor portal, Update Capital, to Sensr® Portal. Sensr® Portal empowers fund managers to improve investor relationships with efficient, robust communications, data analytics, and reporting. Sensr® Portal is the latest addition to Gen II’s innovative Sensr® product suite.



“We continue to invest in and enhance our digital solutions,” said Robert Caporale, President – Strategic & Digital Solutions, Gen II. “Sensr® Portal and the broader Sensr® product suite are poised for ongoing expansion, promising to deliver even greater capabilities and innovations.”

Sensr® Portal is a one-of-a-kind, revolutionary platform that empowers GPs to provide fund transparency and build unprecedented trust with their LPs. Sensr® Portal’s key benefits and features include:

Ease of use: Sensr ® Portal provides a single, branded, white-labeled portal that allows you to manage numerous funds, investors, and contacts, centralizing documents, data, and analytics while offering tools to enhance communications and operations.



Sensr Portal provides a single, branded, white-labeled portal that allows you to manage numerous funds, investors, and contacts, centralizing documents, data, and analytics while offering tools to enhance communications and operations. Increased investor engagement: Sensr ® Portal allows fund managers to quickly upload and share personalized documents with investors, supporting collaborative dialogue and transparency on fund performance. With seamless application integration and automation, the solution is comprehensive and scalable.



Sensr Portal allows fund managers to quickly upload and share personalized documents with investors, supporting collaborative dialogue and transparency on fund performance. With seamless application integration and automation, the solution is comprehensive and scalable. Strengthened investor trust: Sensr® Portal includes security protocols that give investors confidence that investment data is safe and secure. Security features include two-factor authentication, role-based permissions, data encryption, and e-signature verification. Sensr® Portal is also SOC 2 Type 2 and NIST-SEC Cybersecurity compliant.



Sensr® Portal exemplifies Gen II’s unwavering commitment to innovation, equipping GPs with the essential data and transparency required to strengthen LP relationships and foster trust. It joins the Sensr® product suite alongside Sensr® Analytics and Sensr® Data Bridge.

For more information on Sensr® Portal, visit https://gen2fund.com/technology/sensr/.

About Gen II

Gen II, a leading fund administration provider focused entirely on serving private capital asset managers and investors, has recently expanded its footprint to European markets. Since its inception in 2009, the company has grown to become one of the largest independent private capital fund administrators, overseeing more than $1 trillion of private fund capital. Gen II is dedicated to offering private fund sponsors a best-in-class combination of people, process, and technology. This enables GPs to effectively manage their operational infrastructure, financial reporting, and investor communications. With the recent expansion into European markets, Gen II is poised to bring its expertise and innovative solutions to a broader audience of asset managers and investors worldwide. For more information, please visit gen2fund.com.

