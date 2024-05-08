Hain Celestial Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Fuel and Focus Efforts Generated by Hain Reimagined Strategy Drive Gross Margin Expansion, Strong Operating Cash Flow and Improvement in Leverage to 3.9x

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN), a leading global health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living through better-for-you brands, today reported financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2024.

“We have taken strategic actions to simplify our portfolio and operating footprint to reduce complexity in our business and strengthen our balance sheet, which has enabled us to drive gross margin expansion, unlock operating cash flow and reduce our debt leverage,” said Wendy Davidson, Hain Celestial President and CEO. “85% of our business delivered 3% growth year-to-date, and we are aggressively working to accelerate growth in the balance of our portfolio, addressing headwinds in baby formula with our supplier, and reshaping our Personal Care business. We are still in the foundational year of our multiyear transformation and with the team in place, we remain confident in our ability to reach the full potential of our Hain Reimagined strategy.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS*

Summary of Fiscal Third Quarter Results Compared to the Prior Year Period

Net sales were down 3.7% year-over year to $438.4 million Organic net sales, defined as net sales adjusted to exclude the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands, also decreased 3.7% compared to the prior year period. The decrease in organic net sales is inclusive of approximately 1.3 percentage points of benefit from foreign exchange.

Gross profit margin was 22.1%, a 60-basis point increase from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit margin was 22.3%, a 90-basis point increase from the prior year period.

Net loss was $48.2 million compared to net loss of $115.7 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net income was $11.3 million compared to adjusted net income of $7.4 million in the prior year period.

Net loss margin was (11.0%), as compared to net loss margin of (25.4%) in the prior year period. Adjusted net income margin was 2.6%, as compared to 1.6% in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was up 17.5% year-over-year to $43.8 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.0%, a 180-basis point increase compared to the prior year period.

Loss per diluted share was $0.54 compared to loss per diluted share of $1.29 in the prior year period. Adjusted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.13 compared to adjusted EPS of $0.08 in the prior year period.





_______________

* This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and other non-GAAP financial calculations are provided in the tables included in this press release.



Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights

Net cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter was $42.3 million compared to $29.0 million in the prior year period.

Free cash flow in the third quarter was $30.2 million compared to $21.6 million in the prior year period.

Total debt at the end of the fiscal third quarter was $777.5 million down from $828.7 million at the beginning of the fiscal year.

Net debt at the end of the fiscal third quarter was $728.0 million compared to $775.4 million at the beginning of the fiscal year.

The company ended the fiscal third quarter with a net secured leverage ratio of 3.9x as calculated under our amended credit agreement as compared to 4.3x at the beginning of the fiscal year.



SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS

The company operates under two reportable segments: North America and International.

North America

North America net sales in the fiscal third quarter were $268.1 million, representing a 6.5% decrease compared to the prior year period. Organic net sales growth decreased 6.5% compared to the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales in personal care, as well as lower sales in baby and kids. This was partially offset by growth in beverages.

Segment gross profit in the fiscal third quarter was $59.2 million, a decrease of 5.6% from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit was $59.6 million, a decrease of 5.0% from the prior year period. Gross margin was 22.1%, a 20-basis point increase from the prior year period, and adjusted gross margin was 22.2%, a 40-basis point increase from the prior year period. The increase was driven primarily by productivity and pricing on the success of Fuel and revenue growth management initiatives, partially offset by cost inflation and deleverage on lower sales volume.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal third quarter was $27.9 million, an increase of 2.5% from the prior year period. The increase was driven primarily by lower SG&A, partially offset by lower volume and inflation. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.4%, a 90-basis point increase from the prior year period.

International

International net sales in the fiscal third quarter grew 1.0% year-over-year to $170.3 million. Organic net sales growth grew 1.0% year-over-year. Growth in beverages was offset by lower sales in meal prep. Organic net sales increase reflects 3.4 percentage points of growth from the favorable impact of foreign exchange.

Segment gross profit in the fiscal third quarter was $37.4 million, a 7.8% increase from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit was $38.1 million, an increase of 9.7% from the prior year period. Gross margin was 22.0%, a 140-basis point increase from the prior year period, and adjusted gross margin was 22.4%, a 180-basis point increase from the prior year period. The increase in gross profit was mainly due to pricing and productivity, partially offset by deleverage on lower volume.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal third quarter was $24.5 million, a 15.4% increase from the prior year period. The increase was driven primarily by pricing and productivity, partially offset by lower volumes. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 14.4%, a 180-basis point improvement from the prior year period.

CATEGORY HIGHLIGHTS

Quarter ended March 31, 2024 $ millions y/y growth FX impact Snacks 111.2 -0.4% +0.3% Baby & Kids 64.3 -4.0% +1.7% Beverages 68.4 6.7% +0.7% Meal Prep 165.7 -2.1% +2.2% Personal Care 28.8 -33.5% +0.1%



Snacks

Snacks category net sales in the third quarter were $111.2 million, down 0.4% from the prior year period. The decrease was primarily driven by softness in Terra® and ParmCrisps® as we reshape our channel and promotional mix, partially offset by growth in Garden Veggie Snacks™ and strong innovation with Flavor Burst.

Baby & Kids

Baby & Kids category net sales in the third quarter were $64.3 million, down 4.0% from the prior year period. The decrease was primarily driven by baby formula, partially offset by growth in Earth’s Best® snacks. Net sales, excluding formula, were down 0.5% versus the prior year.

Beverages

Beverages category net sales in the third quarter were $68.4 million, up 6.7% from the prior year period. The increase was driven by growth in both non-dairy beverage in Europe and Celestial Seasonings® tea in North America.

Meal Prep

Meal Prep category net sales in the third quarter were $165.7 million, down 2.1% from the prior year period. The decrease was driven primarily by softness in Linda McCartney’s® Foods and Yves® plant-based meat-free, partially offset by continued strong growth in soup in both the UK and North America.

Personal Care

Personal care net sales in the third quarter were $28.8 million, down 33.5% from the prior year period as we focus on the execution of our stabilization plan.

FISCAL 2024 GUIDANCE**

Lee Boyce, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer stated, “While we are pleased with the progress we are making to strengthen the focus of our business and unlock fuel to build our capabilities, we are not satisfied with the speed of the return to growth in our North America business. Fiscal third quarter results were below our expectations and we are revising our guidance for the full year based on three primary factors. Our infant formula business did not recover as expected as our supplier did not meet their commitment, execution in our Snacks business did not meet our standards, and stabilization of our Personal Care business is taking longer than expected. We are aggressively addressing Personal Care stabilization through portfolio and operating footprint consolidation, we are working closely with our formula supplier to ensure a full recovery beginning in the second half of 2024, and we have realigned the commercial business in North America with a series of leadership changes and a clear plan to accelerate our execution in the region.”



The company is revising guidance for fiscal 2024 as follows:

Organic net sales are expected to decline 3 to 4% year-over.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $150 million and $155 million.

Free cash flow guidance is reaffirmed and expected to be $40 million to $45 million.



** The forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures included in this section are not reconciled to the comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures. The company is not able to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts because the company is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact GAAP measures but would not impact the non-GAAP measures. Such items may include certain litigation and related expenses, transaction costs associated with acquisitions and divestitures, productivity and transformation costs, impairments, gains or losses on sales of assets and businesses, foreign exchange movements and other items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the company’s GAAP financial results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures, including, among others, organic net sales, adjusted operating income and its related margin, adjusted gross profit and its related margin, adjusted net income and its related margin, adjusted earnings per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and its related margin, free cash flow and net debt. The reconciliations of historic non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables below. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures provided by other companies due to potential differences in methods of calculation and items being excluded. They should be read only in connection with the company’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP.

We define our non-GAAP financial measures as follows:

Organic net sales: net sales excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands. To adjust organic net sales for the impact of acquisitions, the net sales of an acquired business are excluded from fiscal quarters constituting or falling within the current period and prior period where the applicable fiscal quarter in the prior period did not include the acquired business for the entire quarter. To adjust organic net sales for the impact of divestitures and discontinued brands, the net sales of a divested business or discontinued brand are excluded from all periods.

Adjusted gross profit and its related margin: gross profit, before inventory write-downs related to exited categories, plant closure related costs, net and warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net.

Adjusted operating income and its related margin: operating loss before certain litigation expenses, net, inventory write-downs related to exited categories, plant closure related costs, net, productivity and transformation costs, CEO succession costs, warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net, costs associated with acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions, and intangibles and long-lived asset impairments.

Adjusted net income and its related margin and diluted net income per common share, as adjusted: net loss, adjusted to exclude the impact of certain litigation expenses, net, inventory write-downs related to exited categories, plant closure related costs, net, productivity and transformation costs, CEO succession costs, warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net, costs associated with acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions, (gains) losses on sales of assets, intangibles and long-lived asset impairments, unrealized currency (gains) losses and the related tax effects of such adjustments.

Adjusted EBITDA: net loss before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, equity in net loss of equity-method investees, stock-based compensation, net, unrealized currency losses, certain litigation and related costs, inventory write-downs related to exited categories, plant closure related costs, net, productivity and transformation costs, CEO succession costs, warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, costs associated with acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions, (gains) losses on sales of assets, intangibles and long-lived asset impairments and other adjustments.

Free cash flow: net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment.

Net debt: total debt less cash and cash equivalents.



We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures presented provide useful additional information to investors about current trends in the company’s operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of operations. We provide:

Organic net sales to demonstrate the growth rate of net sales excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands, and believe organic net sales is useful to investors because it enables them to better understand the growth of our business from period to period.

Adjusted results as important supplemental measures of our performance and believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry.

Free cash flow as one factor in evaluating the amount of cash available for discretionary investments.

Net debt as a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Third Quarter Third Quarter Year to Date 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 438,358 $ 455,243 $ 1,317,487 $ 1,348,802 Cost of sales 341,687 357,764 1,034,658 1,053,131 Gross profit 96,671 97,479 282,829 295,671 Selling, general and administrative expenses 66,716 75,047 217,837 222,355 Intangibles and long-lived asset impairment 49,426 156,583 70,786 156,923 Productivity and transformation costs 7,175 3,933 20,447 5,692 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,255 2,842 4,719 8,415 Operating loss (27,901 ) (140,926 ) (30,960 ) (97,714 ) Interest and other financing expense, net 14,127 13,421 43,509 31,910 Other expense (income), net 100 439 (207 ) (2,413 ) Loss before income taxes and equity in net loss of equity-method investees (42,128 ) (154,786 ) (74,262 ) (127,211 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 5,100 (39,587 ) (4,528 ) (30,599 ) Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 966 528 2,371 1,226 Net loss $ (48,194 ) $ (115,727 ) $ (72,105 ) $ (97,838 ) Net loss per common share: Basic $ (0.54 ) $ (1.29 ) $ (0.80 ) $ (1.09 ) Diluted $ (0.54 ) $ (1.29 ) $ (0.80 ) $ (1.09 ) Shares used in the calculation of net loss per common share: Basic 89,832 89,421 89,718 89,369 Diluted 89,832 89,421 89,718 89,369





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited and in thousands) March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,549 $ 53,364 Accounts receivable, net 191,192 160,948 Inventories 281,399 310,341 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 49,813 66,378 Total current assets 571,953 591,031 Property, plant and equipment, net 264,470 296,325 Goodwill 936,135 938,640 Trademarks and other intangible assets, net 250,265 298,105 Investments and joint ventures 10,456 12,798 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 87,599 95,894 Other assets 28,356 25,846 Total assets $ 2,149,234 $ 2,258,639 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 179,068 $ 134,780 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 85,736 88,520 Current portion of long-term debt 7,569 7,567 Total current liabilities 272,373 230,867 Long-term debt, less current portion 769,948 821,181 Deferred income taxes 52,310 72,086 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion 82,435 90,014 Other noncurrent liabilities 27,681 26,584 Total liabilities 1,204,747 1,240,732 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 1,119 1,113 Additional paid-in capital 1,227,684 1,217,549 Retained earnings 580,456 652,561 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (136,072 ) (126,216 ) 1,673,187 1,745,007 Less: Treasury stock (728,700 ) (727,100 ) Total stockholders' equity 944,487 1,017,907 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,149,234 $ 2,258,639





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited and in thousands) Third Quarter Third Quarter Year to Date 2024 2023 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (48,194 ) $ (115,727 ) $ (72,105 ) $ (97,838 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 10,858 13,784 34,360 37,909 Deferred income taxes (1,973 ) (42,826 ) (18,764 ) (44,809 ) Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 966 528 2,371 1,226 Stock-based compensation, net 3,017 3,228 10,135 10,657 Intangibles and long-lived asset impairment 49,426 156,583 70,786 156,923 (Gain) loss on sale of assets - (134 ) 62 (3,529 ) Other non-cash items, net (21 ) 979 944 (1,526 ) (Decrease) increase in cash attributable to changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (25 ) (1,390 ) (30,672 ) (7,926 ) Inventories 12,266 10,095 27,432 (8,534 ) Other current assets 8,948 786 13,830 455 Other assets and liabilities (1,890 ) (682 ) (4,466 ) 3,496 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 8,896 3,737 43,046 (20,195 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 42,274 28,961 76,959 26,309 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property, plant and equipment (12,034 ) (7,379 ) (24,769 ) (21,434 ) Investments and joint ventures, net - - - 433 Proceeds from sale of assets 188 150 1,520 7,758 Net cash used in investing activities (11,846 ) (7,229 ) (23,249 ) (13,243 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Borrowings under bank revolving credit facility 30,000 90,000 152,000 275,000 Repayments under bank revolving credit facility (60,000 ) (110,000 ) (197,000 ) (301,000 ) Repayments under term loan (1,875 ) (1,875 ) (5,625 ) (5,625 ) Payments of other debt, net (21 ) (1,957 ) (3,875 ) (2,116 ) Employee shares withheld for taxes (111 ) (68 ) (1,600 ) (1,051 ) Net cash used in financing activities (32,007 ) (23,900 ) (56,100 ) (34,792 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (2,544 ) 2,413 (1,425 ) (104 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (4,123 ) 245 (3,815 ) (21,830 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 53,672 43,437 53,364 65,512 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 49,549 $ 43,682 $ 49,549 $ 43,682





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Net Sales, Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (unaudited and in thousands) North America International Corporate/Other Hain Consolidated Net Sales Net sales - Q3 FY24 $ 268,107 $ 170,251 $ - $ 438,358 Net sales - Q3 FY23 $ 286,649 $ 168,594 $ - $ 455,243 % change - FY24 net sales vs. FY23 net sales (6.5 )% 1.0 % (3.7 )% Gross Profit Q3 FY24 Gross profit $ 59,237 $ 37,434 $ - $ 96,671 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 406 691 - 1,097 Adjusted gross profit $ 59,643 $ 38,125 $ - $ 97,768 % change - FY24 gross profit vs. FY23 gross profit (5.6 )% 7.8 % (0.8 )% % change - FY24 adjusted gross profit vs. FY23 adjusted gross profit (5.0 )% 9.7 % 0.3 % Gross margin 22.1 % 22.0 % 22.1 % Adjusted gross margin 22.2 % 22.4 % 22.3 % Q3 FY23 Gross profit $ 62,742 $ 34,737 $ - $ 97,479 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 22 10 - 32 Adjusted gross profit $ 62,764 $ 34,747 $ - $ 97,511 Gross margin 21.9 % 20.6 % 21.4 % Adjusted gross margin 21.9 % 20.6 % 21.4 % Adjusted EBITDA Q3 FY24 Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,883 $ 24,547 $ (8,668 ) $ 43,762 % change - FY24 adjusted EBITDA vs. FY23 adjusted EBITDA 2.5 % 15.4 % 22.6 % 17.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 10.4 % 14.4 % 10.0 % Q3 FY23 Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,193 $ 21,269 $ (11,202 ) $ 37,260 Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.5 % 12.6 % 8.2 % (1) See accompanying table "Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS"





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Net Sales, Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (unaudited and in thousands) North America International Corporate/Other Hain Consolidated Net Sales Net sales - Q3 FY24 YTD $ 795,832 $ 521,655 $ - $ 1,317,487 Net sales - Q3 FY23 YTD $ 857,406 $ 491,396 $ - $ 1,348,802 % change - FY24 net sales vs. FY23 net sales (7.2 )% 6.2 % (2.3 )% Gross Profit Q3 FY24 YTD Gross profit $ 172,115 $ 110,714 $ - $ 282,829 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 8,157 816 - 8,973 Adjusted gross profit $ 180,272 $ 111,530 $ - $ 291,802 % change - FY24 gross profit vs. FY23 gross profit (13.7 )% 15.0 % (4.3 )% % change - FY24 adjusted gross profit vs. FY23 adjusted gross profit (9.6 )% 15.8 % (1.3 )% Gross margin 21.6 % 21.2 % 21.5 % Adjusted gross margin 22.7 % 21.4 % 22.1 % Q3 FY23 YTD Gross profit $ 199,404 $ 96,267 $ - $ 295,671 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 74 10 - 84 Adjusted gross profit $ 199,478 $ 96,277 $ - $ 295,755 Gross margin 23.3 % 19.6 % 21.9 % Adjusted gross margin 23.3 % 19.6 % 21.9 % Adjusted EBITDA Q3 FY24 YTD Adjusted EBITDA $ 77,828 $ 67,953 $ (30,803 ) 114,978 % change - FY24 adjusted EBITDA vs. FY23 adjusted EBITDA (19.3 )% 22.5 % (6.8 )% (6.6 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.8 % 13.0 % 8.7 % Q3 FY23 YTD Adjusted EBITDA $ 96,484 $ 55,458 $ (28,836 ) $ 123,106 Adjusted EBITDA margin 11.3 % 11.3 % 9.1 % (1) See accompanying table "Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS"





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Reconciliation of Gross Profit, GAAP to Gross Profit, as Adjusted: Third Quarter Third Quarter Year to Date 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross profit, GAAP $ 96,671 $ 97,479 $ 282,829 $ 295,671 Adjustments to Cost of sales: Plant closure related costs, net 913 22 6,535 74 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net 184 10 995 10 Inventory write-downs related to exited categories - - 1,443 - Gross profit, as adjusted $ 97,768 $ 97,511 $ 291,802 $ 295,755 Reconciliation of Operating Loss, GAAP to Operating Income, as Adjusted: Third Quarter Third Quarter Year to Date 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating loss, GAAP $ (27,901 ) $ (140,926 ) $ (30,960 ) $ (97,714 ) Adjustments to Cost of sales: Plant closure related costs, net 913 22 6,535 74 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net 184 10 995 10 Inventory write-downs related to exited categories - - 1,443 - Adjustments to Operating expenses(a): Intangibles and long-lived asset impairment 49,426 156,583 70,786 156,923 Productivity and transformation costs 7,175 3,933 20,447 5,692 Certain litigation expenses, net(b) 458 (1,582 ) 4,073 3,363 Plant closure related costs, net 232 - 179 (1 ) Transaction and integration costs, net 55 215 282 1,984 CEO succession - - - 5,113 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net - 3,982 - 2,569 Operating income, as adjusted $ 30,542 $ 22,237 $ 73,780 $ 78,013 Reconciliation of Net Loss, GAAP to Net Income, as Adjusted: Third Quarter Third Quarter Year to Date 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss, GAAP $ (48,194 ) $ (115,727 ) $ (72,105 ) $ (97,838 ) Adjustments to Cost of sales: Plant closure related costs, net 913 22 6,535 74 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net 184 10 995 10 Inventory write-downs related to exited categories - - 1,443 - Adjustments to Operating expenses(a): Intangibles and long-lived asset impairment 49,426 156,583 70,786 156,923 Productivity and transformation costs 7,175 3,933 20,447 5,692 Certain litigation expenses, net(b) 458 (1,582 ) 4,073 3,363 Plant closure related costs, net 232 - 179 (1 ) Transaction and integration costs, net 55 215 282 1,984 CEO succession - - - 5,113 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net - 3,982 - 2,569 Adjustments to Interest and other expense, net(c): Unrealized currency (gains) losses (71 ) 202 83 651 (Gain) loss on sale of assets - (134 ) 62 (3,529 ) Adjustments to Provision (benefit) for income taxes: Net tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments 1,094 (40,131 ) (14,139 ) (40,151 ) Net income, as adjusted $ 11,272 $ 7,373 $ 18,641 $ 34,860 Net loss margin (11.0 )% (25.4 )% (5.5 )% (7.3 )% Adjusted net income margin 2.6 % 1.6 % 1.4 % 2.6 % Diluted shares used in the calculation of net (loss) income per common share: 89,832 89,421 89,718 89,369 Diluted net loss per common share, GAAP $ (0.54 ) $ (1.29 ) $ (0.80 ) $ (1.09 ) Diluted net income per common share, as adjusted $ 0.13 $ 0.08 $ 0.21 $ 0.39 (a) Operating expenses include amortization of acquired intangibles, selling, general and administrative expenses, intangibles and long-lived asset impairment and productivity and transformation costs. (b) Expenses and items relating to securities class action, baby food litigation and SEC investigation. (c) Interest and other expense, net includes interest and other financing expenses, net, unrealized currency (gains) losses, (gain) loss on sale of assets and other expense, net.





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Organic Net Sales Growth (unaudited and in thousands) Q3 FY24 North America International Hain Consolidated Net sales $ 268,107 $ 170,251 $ 438,358 Divestitures and discontinued brands (307 ) - (307 ) Organic net sales $ 267,800 $ 170,251 $ 438,051 Q3 FY23 Net sales $ 286,649 $ 168,594 $ 455,243 Divestitures and discontinued brands (163 ) - (163 ) Organic net sales $ 286,486 $ 168,594 $ 455,080 Net sales (decline) growth (6.5 )% 1.0 % (3.7 )% Impact of divestitures and discontinued brands 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Organic net sales (decline) growth (6.5 )% 1.0 % (3.7 )% Q3 FY24 YTD North America International Hain Consolidated Net sales $ 795,832 $ 521,655 $ 1,317,487 Divestitures and discontinued brands (299 ) - (299 ) Organic net sales $ 795,533 $ 521,655 $ 1,317,188 Q3 FY23 YTD Net sales $ 857,406 $ 491,396 $ 1,348,802 Divestitures and discontinued brands (3,073 ) - (3,073 ) Organic net sales $ 854,333 $ 491,396 $ 1,345,729 Net sales (decline) growth (7.2 )% 6.2 % (2.3 )% Impact of divestitures and discontinued brands 0.3 % 0.0 % 0.2 % Organic net sales (decline) growth (6.9 )% 6.2 % (2.1 )%





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited and in thousands) Third Quarter Third Quarter Year to Date 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (48,194 ) $ (115,727 ) $ (72,105 ) $ (97,838 ) Depreciation and amortization 10,858 13,784 34,360 37,909 Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 966 528 2,371 1,226 Interest expense, net 13,322 12,924 41,278 30,582 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 5,100 (39,587 ) (4,528 ) (30,599 ) Stock-based compensation, net 3,017 3,228 10,135 10,657 Unrealized currency losses 250 202 91 651 Certain litigation expenses, net(a) 458 (1,582 ) 4,073 3,363 Restructuring activities Productivity and transformation costs 7,175 3,933 20,447 5,692 Plant closure related costs, net 1,145 22 5,288 73 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net 184 2,871 995 899 CEO succession - - - 5,113 Acquisitions, divestitures and other Transaction and integration costs, net 55 215 282 1,984 (Gain) loss on sale of assets - (134 ) 62 (3,529 ) Impairment charges Intangibles and long-lived asset impairment 49,426 156,583 70,786 156,923 Inventory write-downs related to exited categories - - 1,443 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 43,762 $ 37,260 $ 114,978 $ 123,106 (a) Expenses and items relating to securities class action, baby food litigation and SEC investigation.





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Free Cash Flow (unaudited and in thousands) Third Quarter Third Quarter Year to Date 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 42,274 $ 28,961 $ 76,959 $ 26,309 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (12,034 ) (7,379 ) (24,769 ) (21,434 ) Free cash flow $ 30,240 $ 21,582 $ 52,190 $ 4,875



