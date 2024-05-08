Sage launches two new integrated suites in Canada and the UK to help Accountants and Small Businesses drive growth

Sage for Accountants will streamline everything from proposals to advisory services for a seamless practice experience

Sage for Small Business combines accounting, payroll, and HR tools into one comprehensive suite for essential business operations

TORONTO, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), has launched two new suites in Canada and the UK, to transform how SMBs and accounting practices operate and grow their business.

Bringing together Sage’s award-winning accounting, HR, and business management tools into two scalable solutions, Sage for Accountants and Sage for Small Business, marks a significant step forward in Sage's commitment to championing SMBs, accountants and bookkeepers.

The new suites are purpose-built to meet the changing needs of accountants, bookkeepers and SMBs, helping them to get more done by freeing up time, whilst boosting efficiency and productivity. With Sage for Accountants and Sage for Small Business, users can focus on what matters most, from growing their business and providing great service to pursuing their passions outside of work.

Three customizable membership plans — Essentials, Standard, and Premium — will scale to match the unique needs of businesses and accounting practices. Small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers are now able to self-manage users and subscriptions, all in one integrated solution that is paid for on a single monthly invoice.

“With these new suites, we are making it easier for data and work to flow between our products, helping accountants, bookkeepers and small businesses do more — easily and efficiently,” said Neal Watkins, EVP, Accounting and HR, Sage. “Our goal is to eliminate complexity and provide essential tools that not only ensure business success, but also enhance the value of human work. That is why our suites are designed to reduce administrative burden and seamlessly integrate, transforming how businesses and accountants operate.”

Introducing Sage for Accountants

Designed to enhance the functionality and productivity of accounting practices, Sage for Accountants streamlines client management, simplifies operations, boosts efficiency and enhances client collaboration. Even for those not using Sage ledger tools, it enables continuous accounting with seamless integration between tools, so they can harness the value of every tool across all their clients, freeing up more time for client relations.

"As an early adopter of paperless accounting, I was intrigued when Sage launched Sage for Accountants, and instantly saw how this has what it takes to be game-changing for many firms. Accountants can now enjoy more efficiency across various key functions needed to run their business, which will ultimately create more time for doing what they love,” said Ryan Lazanis, a Montreal-based CPA and CEO of Future Firm, which helps accounting firms systematize their business.

With evolving market demands, Sage for Accountants is an integrated experience that will help practices to:

Win and onboard more profitable clients: Attract high-value clients efficiently by leveraging access to one of the largest accountants' communities worldwide and a comprehensive accounting directory.

Attract high-value clients efficiently by leveraging access to one of the largest accountants’ communities worldwide and a comprehensive accounting directory. Boost productivity with efficient compliance services: Ensure regulatory compliance with ease and confidence using Sage for Accountants, saving valuable time and resources.

Ensure regulatory compliance with ease and confidence using Sage for Accountants, saving valuable time and resources. Deliver a trusted advisory service: Provide clients with expert insights and guidance for business growth, enhancing their trust and fostering long-term relationships.



“Sage for Accountants is an exciting leap for Sage, and I love that it is built around an accounting practice model,” said Denise Wong, CPA, Managing Director for Mirai Consulting, a Vancouver-based accounting firm. “Sage for Accountants is going to save time and increase internal efficiencies. As a firm that uses technology to shape our future and our clients’ futures, we can see how this will allow for the integration of processes that were typically siloed and improve our quality of service to clients.”

Empowering SMBs with Sage for Small Business

Making it even easier for entrepreneurs and small businesses to run and grow their business, Sage for Small Business simplifies the long list of jobs to be done from managing cashflow to engaging and managing a team of people. By bringing together critical business tools and expert advice designed for small businesses into a single suite, business owners can free up their time to focus on growing their business and what truly matters to them.

The suite enables small businesses to start with what they need and will grow with them, helping them to:

Streamline repetitive tasks: Enabling real-time data flow across accounting, payroll and HR from a single user interface, simplifying operations and saving small business owners' valuable time.

Enabling real-time data flow across accounting, payroll and HR from a single user interface, simplifying operations and saving small business owners' valuable time. Gain enhanced business insights: With instant access to critical business and financial information, business owners can make smarter decisions, and collaborate closer with accountants on the same digital data.

With instant access to critical business and financial information, business owners can make smarter decisions, and collaborate closer with accountants on the same digital data. Remain confident with compliance: With over 40 years of experience building small business technology, offering a wealth of advice and award-winning support and services, Sage helps ensure small business owners have access to simplified tax, VAT and payroll compliance through the latest technology.



Sage Copilot to be integrated into suites

As part of the launch of the new suites, UK customers will be the first to get access Sage Copilot, a new generative AI-powered productivity assistant.

Integrated within Sage for Accountants and Sage for Small Business, Sage Copilot is designed to transform operations by automating routine administrative tasks and offering real-time business insights. This allows small businesses to operate more efficiently, and accountants and bookkeepers to make smarter, faster decisions, and focus more on strategic client management rather than administrative tasks.

Sage Copilot will initially be launched in the UK in 2024. Canada is the next region Sage Copilot will be rolled out to and will be available at a later date.

For more information, please visit Sage for Accountants and Sage for Small Business.

