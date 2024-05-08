CanLift Celebrates 15 Years of Business in Ontario

Independently owned lift equipment provider reaches company milestone, sets its sights on the future

Burlington, Ontario, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CanLift Equipment Ltd. (“CanLift” or the “Company”), a leading provider of aerial lift, material handling, and earthmoving equipment in Ontario, will proudly celebrate its 15th anniversary on May 14, 2024. Evolving from a modest startup to a thriving enterprise with a significant footprint in the province’s market, CanLift has established itself as a dynamic force in the construction industry. Today, the Company operates out of a 20,000-square-foot facility in Burlington, Ontario, equipped with office space, a large garage with multiple service bays, and an extensive yard housing its fleet, with a second location in London, Ontario.

Throughout the years, CanLift has experienced a significant transition from residential to commercial construction projects, symbolizing an evolution in its business model. The Company has also observed a notable surge in the percentage of its business attributed to rentals, emphasizing a growing preference for flexible equipment solutions. In the past 18 months alone, CanLift has invested over $40 million in new fleet equipment and has ten delivery trucks transporting rental equipment to customers across the province.

"CanLift's success has been a testament to the power of our community. From humble beginnings in 2009 to expansions and relocations, every milestone has been supported by our customers, partners, and of course, our dedicated staff,” expresses Marko Dragicevic, CanLift’s Managing Partner. “We’re a tight-knit group of over 50 that share a service-centric approach to business. The team’s support and contributions have fueled our growth and will continue to do so.”

In a commitment to providing innovative solutions and superior service to its valued clientele, CanLift has successfully implemented its new enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, Point of Rental, and launched CanLift Connect™, a mobile app that allows customers to seamlessly manage their rentals, request service, and view contracts and invoices.

“As CanLift grows, we're streamlining processes for swift fleet turnover. Our new ERP provides customers with real-time equipment visibility and self-service capabilities. Plus, technicians can now conduct inspections digitally directly from the work area while yard associates source equipment from our rental-ready fleet,” says Joe Gould, CanLift’s Director of Business Development. “The system also equips our sales team with enhanced tools for account management, including touchpoint features and mapping for scheduling in-person meetings and site visits. We're committed to improving the customer experience.”

As CanLift commemorates its 15-year milestone, it reaffirms its dedication to delivering superior equipment solutions across Ontario.



About CanLift

Established in 2009, CanLift Equipment Ltd. rents, sells, and services aerial lift equipment, earthmoving machinery, and material handling equipment from top industry manufacturers like Genie, JLG, Skyjack, XCMG and more. Headquartered in Burlington, Ontario, CanLift is proud to be one of the largest independently owned lift equipment providers in the province. CanLift’s experienced sales team and highly skilled service team go above and beyond to ensure customer satisfaction, minimizing downtime and maximizing productivity. For more information, visit https://www.canlift.ca/.

