Aura Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

The Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference on Monday, May 13, 2024.

Fireside Chat at 9:00 a.m. ET.

TD Cowen 5th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

Fireside Chat at 10:00 a.m. ET.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision immunotherapies to treat solid tumors designed to preserve the function of the organ with cancer. Our lead candidate bel-sar is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of patients with primary choroidal melanoma, and other ocular oncology indications as well as in early-stage clinical development in bladder cancer. We are evaluating the safety and efficacy of bel-sar as a potential vision-sparing therapy in an ongoing global Phase 3 CoMpass trial for the first-line treatment of adult patients with early-stage choroidal melanoma. Bel-sar is also being evaluated in additional solid cancers, including bladder cancer. Our mission is to develop vision and organ-sparing therapies to improve patient outcomes in cancer. Aura is headquartered in Boston, MA. For more information, visit aurabiosciences.com . Visit us @AuraBiosciences and on LinkedIn .

