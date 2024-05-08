Arbor Biotechnologies Announces Acquisition of Serendipity

Serendipity brings proprietary gene editing assets from the lab of gene editing pioneer Feng Zhang, bolstering Arbor’s diverse toolbox of novel, next-generation editors and expanding potential therapeutic applications in reverse transcriptase-based editing and insertion of large regions of DNA

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Biotechnologies, Inc., a biotechnology company discovering and developing the next generation of genetic medicines, today announced the acquisition of Serendipity Biosciences, a private biotechnology company focused on the discovery of unique gene editing technologies.



Serendipity’s novel editing technologies were discovered in the lab of leading gene editing researcher and Arbor Biotechnologies co-founder, Feng Zhang, of the McGovern Institute for Brain Research at MIT and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. The innovative assets, which include Fanzor-based, IsrB-based, and additional undisclosed programmable editing technologies, complement and expand Arbor’s existing editing capabilities. The addition of these newly discovered nuclease technologies offers opportunities to add new therapeutic applications for Arbor’s portfolio of genomic medicines. The technologies build on the potential of CRISPR-Cas approaches by harnessing next-generation components to enhance Arbor’s RT (reverse transcriptase) editing and insertion of exons or entire genes in vivo (both all RNA-based and DNA-donor based approaches) through unique cutting properties (e.g., natural nickases), expanded genomic targeting, and smaller sizes (<500 amino acids) that enable delivery through adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors and other size constrained delivery vehicles. Financial details were not disclosed.

“At Arbor, we are dedicated to developing a range of small gene editing tools that enable treatment for potentially any genetic disease using any tissue specific delivery modality, including AAV. Our primary focus is on developing novel therapies for indications in the liver and CNS with significant unmet need while partnering in other areas,” said Devyn Smith, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Arbor Biotechnologies. “We are excited to add Serendipity’s innovative technologies to expand our deep toolbox of approaches for RT editing and large insertions with the potential to deliver small size next-generation precision genetic medicines in a single AAV to patients in need.”

About Arbor Biotechnologies

Arbor Biotechnologies® is a next-generation gene editing company based in Cambridge, MA. Combining the promise of CRISPR with advanced computational AI-driven discovery, high throughput screening, and robust protein engineering approaches, our co-founders Feng Zhang and David Walt laid the groundwork for our proprietary discovery engine, which has yielded an extensive toolbox of gene editors, far exceeding the number of editors published in the literature to date. We envision a future of gene editing that extends beyond simple knockdowns to include precision writing, precise excisions and large insertions. This affords us the potential to treat a broad spectrum of patients, from those with ultra-rare to the most common genetic diseases. Guided by a deep understanding of the molecular basis of disease and our access to a unique suite of optimized editors, we are rapidly advancing our discovery-stage programs with an initial focus on genomic diseases of the liver and CNS for which there are no existing functional cures. As we advance toward the clinic with our lead program in primary hyperoxaluria type I, we look to expand our strategic partnerships around in vivo gene editing across multiple therapeutic areas and ex vivo cell therapy programs to broaden the reach of our novel nuclease technology. For more information, please visit: arbor.bio.

