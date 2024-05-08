SpringWorks Therapeutics to Participate in the BofA Securities 2024 Health Care Conference

STAMFORD, Conn., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on severe rare diseases and cancer, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities 2024 Health Care Conference, taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 3:40 p.m. PT / 6:40 p.m. ET.



To access the live webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations page within the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at https://ir.springworkstx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on SpringWorks’ website for a limited time following the conference.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing and delivering life-changing medicines for people with severe rare diseases and cancer.

Founded in 2017, SpringWorks has a diversified targeted oncology pipeline spanning solid tumors and hematological cancers, including clinical trials in rare tumor types and highly prevalent, genetically defined cancers. OGSIVEO®, approved in the United States for the treatment of adult patients with progressing desmoid tumors who require systemic treatment, is SpringWorks’ first FDA-approved therapy. SpringWorks’ strategic approach and operational excellence in clinical development have enabled it to rapidly advance its lead product candidates into late-stage trials and enter into multiple collaborations with innovators in industry and academia to unlock the full potential for its portfolio and create more solutions for patients with cancer.

For more information, visit www.springworkstx.com and follow @SpringWorksTx on X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Contacts:

Kim Diamond

Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations

Phone: 203-561-1646

Email: kdiamond@springworkstx.com