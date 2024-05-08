PRESS RELEASE

Wolters Kluwer 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders adopts all resolutions

Shareholders approve a total dividend of €2.08 per ordinary share

Alphen aan den Rijn – May 8, 2024 – Wolters Kluwer (Euronext: WKL), a global leader of professional information, software solutions, and services, announces that all resolutions were adopted as proposed at today’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM).

Composition Supervisory Board

David Sides has been appointed as a member of the Supervisory Board of Wolters Kluwer for a term of four years. Mr. Sides is President and CEO of NextGen Healthcare, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions focused on ambulatory care. Sophie Vandebroek has been reappointed as a member of the Supervisory Board for a second term of four years, and Jack de Kreij has been reappointed for a two-year term. Jeanette Horan, whose second four-year term expired after the AGM, regretfully has informed Wolters Kluwer that she is not available for reappointment. Heleen Kersten will succeed her as co-Chair of the Selection and Remuneration Committee. The Supervisory Board is conducting a search for a new candidate to replace Ms. Horan, to bring the number in line with the profile.

2023 Financial Statements and Dividend

The AGM adopted the 2023 financial statements as included in the 2023 Annual Report and approved a total dividend of €2.08 per ordinary share, resulting in a final dividend of €1.36 per ordinary share, payable in June 2024. The cash dividend will be paid net of 15% dividend withholding tax where applicable.

Remuneration

The Remuneration Report was approved by shareholders in an advisory vote. The Supervisory Board remuneration policy and the proposal to amend the Supervisory Board remuneration were adopted.

Other AGM resolutions

All other AGM voting items on the agenda were adopted. This includes the resolutions to release the members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board from liability for the exercise of their respective duties, and the extension of the authority of the Executive Board to issue shares, to acquire shares in the company, and to cancel shares, as well as an amendment of the Articles of Association.

Shareholders represented

Wolters Kluwer shareholders were represented in person, by proxy voting, or by voting instruction, representing a total of 78.71% of the total issued share capital entitled to vote.

Detailed voting results by agenda item will be available on our at www.wolterskluwer.com/agm shortly.

Financial Calendar

May 8, 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders May 10, 2024 Ex-dividend date: 2023 final dividend May 13, 2024 Record date: 2023 final dividend June 4, 2024 Payment date: 2023 final dividend, ordinary shares June 11, 2024 Payment date: 2023 final dividend ADRs July 31, 2024 Half-Year 2024 Results August 27, 2024 Ex-dividend date: 2024 interim dividend August 28, 2024 Record date: 2024 interim dividend September 19, 2024 Payment date: 2024 interim dividend September 26, 2024 Payment date: 2024 interim dividend ADRs October 30, 2024 Nine-Month 2024 Trading Update February 26, 2025 Full-Year 2024 Results March 12, 2025 Publication of 2024 Annual Report





Media Investors/Analysts Dave Guarino Meg Geldens Global Communications Investor Relations t +1 646 954 8215 ir@wolterskluwer.com press@wolterskluwer.com

