BURST NOTICE: Marble Street, Tuvaruhu

Solomon Water would like to inform our valued customers there is a burst at Marble Street and water supply has been turned off.

Customers living in and around the following areas will be affected with no water:

Marble Street

Cana Hill

Namoliki

Vara Creek

Honiara High School

Solomon Islands Development Trust Building

Chinatown

Lawson Tama

USP Honiara Campus

Saru Beach

Bahai

Guadalcanal Provincial Government Headquarters

Parts Of Kukum

Our maintenance team is on site and currently working to fix the burst.

Water supply should resume by 6:00 PM today.

We apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.

Contact Customer Care Service for more information.

Phone: 44700

Email: service@solomonwater.com.sb

Website: www.solomonwater.com.sb

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SolomonWater