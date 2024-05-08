BURST NOTICE: Marble Street, Tuvaruhu
BURST NOTICE: Marble Street, Tuvaruhu
Solomon Water would like to inform our valued customers there is a burst at Marble Street and water supply has been turned off.
Customers living in and around the following areas will be affected with no water:
- Marble Street
- Cana Hill
- Namoliki
- Vara Creek
- Honiara High School
- Solomon Islands Development Trust Building
- Chinatown
- Lawson Tama
- USP Honiara Campus
- Saru Beach
- Bahai
- Guadalcanal Provincial Government Headquarters
- Parts Of Kukum
Our maintenance team is on site and currently working to fix the burst.
Water supply should resume by 6:00 PM today.
We apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.
Contact Customer Care Service for more information.
Phone: 44700
Email: service@solomonwater.com.sb
Website: www.solomonwater.com.sb
Facebook: www.facebook.com/SolomonWater