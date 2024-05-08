Submit Release
BURST NOTICE: Marble Street, Tuvaruhu

Solomon Water would like to inform our valued customers there is a burst at Marble Street and water supply has been turned off.

Customers living in and around the following areas will be affected with no water:

  • Marble Street
  • Cana Hill
  • Namoliki
  • Vara Creek
  • Honiara High School
  • Solomon Islands Development Trust Building
  • Chinatown
  • Lawson Tama
  • USP Honiara Campus
  • Saru Beach
  • Bahai
  • Guadalcanal Provincial Government Headquarters
  • Parts Of Kukum

Our maintenance team is on site and currently working to fix the burst.

Water supply should resume by 6:00 PM today.

We apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.

Contact Customer Care Service for more information.

Phone: 44700
Email: service@solomonwater.com.sb
Website: www.solomonwater.com.sb
Facebook: www.facebook.com/SolomonWater

