Social Development appreciates role played by child and youth care workers

Social Development appreciates the role played by child and youth care workers

Child and Youth Care Workers play a significant role in the country’s child protection system, which in turn promotes the wellbeing of children, especially, those who are orphaned, vulnerable and are living in child and youth headed households.

The Department of Social Development, therefore, wishes to acknowledge the ongoing commitment and dedication of every Child and Youth Care Worker across the length and breadth of the country. This important workforce plays a significant role in communities by dedicating themselves to the development and growth of children and youth.

06 - 12 May, is recognised as International Child and Youth Care Workers Week which is celebrated globally to encourage and recognise the good work and dedication of Child and Youth Care Workers.

Appreciating Child and Youth Care Workers also serves as a reminder of the role this workforce has done as the country celebrates 30 Years of Freedom and Democracy.

In the same manner, the Department of Social Development calls upon all South Africans to find a moment of appreciating and recognising Child and Youth Care Workers in our society.

This year, the week is celebrated under the theme: “Celebrating Relational Child and Youth Care Practice: Around the World.” Child and Youth Care Workers possess a specific expertise and a unique approach to working with children, youth and families involving a comprehensive framework for being with young people in relational and authentic ways.

Their approach to helping persons in need of care, protection, and support, focuses on relationships as they engage with youth and others.

This group of dedicated workers is now found in various areas of the country, including, deep rural areas through RISIHA, a Community Based Prevention and Early Intervention programme which caters for vulnerable children in line with the Children’s Act 38 of 2005. Amongst others, the programme seeks to support and sustain healthy families, and prevent removal of children from their home environment and communities.

Through Child and Youth Care Workers, RISIHA offers services in the form of Child Care and Protection, Psychosocial Support, HIV and AIDS, Health Promotion, Food and Nutrition, Economic Strengthening and Educational Support, to vulnerable children.

Child and Youth Care Workers continue to be resilient in discharging their duties of strengthening families and communities as the first line of response in the child protection system. By the end of March this year, the country had a total of 68 792 persons registered to practice as Child and Youth Care Workers. On 28 February, 2024, Cabinet approved a sector strategy for employment of social service professionals as a mechanism to also increase the capacity of professional Child and Youth Care Workers.

The Department is aware of challenges that Child and Youth Care Workers experience in their daily duties and calls for support to this dedicated team of Social Service Professionals.

