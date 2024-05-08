Gauteng Health advises public of revised uniform patient fee tariffs for 2024/25 financial year

Gauteng Health advises the public of the revised uniform patient fee tariffs for 2024/25 financial year

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) wishes to inform the public of the new uniform patient fees schedule or tariffs that have come into effect as of 1 May 2024.

The revised tariffs follow the public consultation process during the month of March whereby interested persons and stakeholders were given until the 29th of March 2024 to submit written comments and representations

on the gazetted draft regulations relating to uniform patient fees payable for public hospitals, Emergency Medical Services, Mortuaries and Differentiated Amenities (Folateng Wards).

The tariffs have gone up by a 4.9% increase. The revised fees will be applicable to all categories of patients, medical schemes, Road Accident Fund, Workman's Compensation, intergovernmental organs such as the

South African Police Service (SAPS), non-subsidised categories of foreign nationals treated at State Health Facilities and differentiated amenities and all subsidised patients within the following categories except for those categories that are exempted or qualify for free services:

• H1 – individuals with an income of less than R70 000 per annum and households with an income less than R100 000 per annum.

• H2 – Individuals with an income less than R250 000 per annum and households with an income less than R350 000 per annum.

• H3 – Individuals with an income greater than or equal to R250 000 per annum and households with an income greater than or equal to R350 000 per annum.

In terms of the revised fees, an individual under H1 category who calls an ambulance requiring advanced life support will be charged R160.00 which is R5 more than what they are currently paying. The same H1 category patient who accesses services at a provincial hospital and consults a specialist practitioner will be charged R95 per visit compared to R90 currently.

The Uniform Patient Fee Schedule billing system ensures a simplified charging mechanism for public hospitals, hospital mortuaries and ambulance services, and it provides a transparent and consistent fee structure for the treatment of patients, both as in-patients and out-patients. This adjustment takes into account the cost-of-living

adjustments and the inflation rate.

The annual review of the patient fees is implemented in line with the requirements of Treasury Regulations 7.3.1 and the Public Finance Management Act No.1 of 1999. These regulations mandate the accounting officer of an institution to review all fees, charges, rates, scales, or tariffs that are not fixed by law and relate to revenue accruing to a revenue fund.

The GDoH urges members of the public who are eligible to pay for services to comply with the revised Uniform Patient Schedule Fees (UPSF). A comprehensive schedule of charges can be downloaded on the link http://surl.li/tmnfa

Motalatale Modiba, Head of Communication

Cell: 064 803 0808

Email: Healthmediaenquiries@gauteng.gov.za

Tshepo Shawa, Spokesperson for the MEC for Health

Cell: 072 222 6333

Email: Tshepo.Shawa@gateng.gov.za