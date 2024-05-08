Premier Alan Winde expresses deep gratitude to all helping with rescue response to collapsed building incident in George

Premier expresses his deep gratitude to all those helping with the rescue response to collapsed building incident in George

Premier Alan Winde thanks all those who have been assisting in the rescue and emergency response to the George collapsed building tragedy. “From the first responders who have been working tirelessly since Monday afternoon to save the lives of the trapped construction workers, to residents who turned out in their numbers to offer help in any way that they can. You all make me as your Premier of this extraordinary province humble and grateful for everything you have done and are still doing,” the Premier said after touring the site of the incident.

Rescue operations at the building collapse site on Victoria Street continue with a multi-disciplinary rescue team of more than 200 emergency services staff from across the province. Seven (7) of those rescued have tragically passed away.

“Our teams on the ground are working tirelessly to rescue the remaining 39 individuals. I cannot express the emotions I felt yesterday when the site would suddenly go completely quiet in the hope that our teams might be close to locating another survivor.”

Premier Winde added, “We have shown that here in the Western Cape, our residents always step up when confronted with incidents of this nature. I cannot thank you all enough.”

He added that while an arduous few days still lie ahead as search and rescue efforts continue, the heart and soul that volunteers and NGOs have shown in offering support to the families of the affected construction workers has been extraordinary.

“There are so many to thank, and I know that there are countless more organisations and residents that I must still thank. Thank you to LoveGeorge, Gift of the Givers, SARZA, the Lions of George, Garden Route Food Pantry and Food Sock Meals, Neighbourhood Watches and Community Policing Forums, and all the individual residents who have helped.”

“Without us all pulling together, we would not have been able to respond to this incident in the way that we have. We must not give up hope. To all the emergency personnel assisting: you are true heroes,” he continued.

Premier Winde concluded, “My heart goes out to the families of the deceased. I share your pain. We will do everything we can to ensure we determine the exact cause of this incident. Every time one of those huge pieces of concrete is lifted from the site, I hope fervently for good news.”

The Western Cape Government (WCG) has put forward all available resources to the emergency operation.

The Premier is receiving ongoing updates on the situation. He has again urged the public to allow emergency services officials the space to carry out their duties.

