Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety on arrests by Swartland, Overstrand and Mossel Bay K-9 and rural safety units

Fifteen arrests by Swartland, Overstrand and Mossel Bay K-9 and rural safety units in one week

The Mossel Bay, Overstrand and Swartland K-9 Units, in partnership with the Rural Safety Units (RSUs) in the Overstrand and Swartland areas, are continuing to actively combat crime. Between 29 April and 05 May 2024, these units, along with various other municipal law enforcement agencies and the South African Police Service (SAPS), arrested fifteen (x15) individuals for various crimes. Of these, two (2) were apprehended in the Overstrand municipal area, seven (7) were arrested in Mossel Bay and six (6) in Swartland.

The Mossel Bay K-9 unit conducted operations in Herbetsdale, Hartenbos, Mossel Bay CBD, Groot Brakrivier and Kwanonqaba. Among others, the arrests were made for:

x2 dealing in drugs;

x1 murder;

x1 theft and as a wanted suspect; and

x2 riotous behaviour.

The units confiscated:

x3 whole, x5 halve and x12 quarter mandrax tablets; and

x10 bankies tik.

The Swartland units conducted operations in the broader Malmesbury, including Chatsworth, Abbotsdale, Kalbaskraal, Riebeek-Wes and Moorreesburg areas. Among others, these individuals were arrested for:

x1 possession of a firearm;

x1 dealing in liquor; and

x1 dealing in drugs.

The units confiscated:

x1 homemade firearm;

x76 whole mandrax tablets;

x19 Stoppe dagga

x1 bag of dagga, weighing 94.11g;

x1 packet of tik; and

Large quantities of liquor.

Amongst others the Overstand arrests included:

x1 business robbery; and

x1 drink and disorderly behaviour.

This unit confiscated:

Western Cape MEC of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen said, “These successes are testament to the unwavering and hard work that our K9 and RSU’s are doing every day. As the Western Cape Government, we initiated these units so that they can make the lives of criminals extremely uncomfortable, while also creating safer communities where they operate. The Western Cape Safety Plan directs us to continue ensuring that these units are supported, so that they can be even more effective. Our call is for all residents to assist these units with information so that more criminals can be arrested and convicted, while illicit items can be confiscated and destroyed. By continuously working together, we can create communities where all people can live dignified lives.”

Media Enquiries:

Marcellino Martin

Spokesperson for MEC Reagen Allen

Marcellino.martin@westerncape.gov.za

021 483 0103 (o)

082 721 3362 (m)

