Minister McConalogue confirms in person training for SCEP participants

Following on from the launch of the SCEP (Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme) training at the end of April, to address the concerns raised by farmers, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue T.D, confirmed that a number of in-person SCEP training events will be held later this Summer.
