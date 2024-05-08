Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,815 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,977 in the last 365 days.

Minister Foley announces year 2 of free schoolbooks in primary and special schools

As part of Budget 2023, the Department announced over €50 million to provide free schoolbooks to primary school pupils within the free education scheme from September 2023. The Primary Schoolbooks Scheme has benefitted more than 563,000 pupils in approximately 3,230 recognised primary schools, including over 130 special schools.

You just read:

Minister Foley announces year 2 of free schoolbooks in primary and special schools

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more