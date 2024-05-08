Deputy Minister Nocawe Mafu leads Van Toeka Af to celebrate Dr Tete Mbambisa, 12 May

Deputy Minister Nocawe Mafu to lead Van Toeka Af to celebrate Dr Tete Mbambisa

The Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Ms Nocawe Mafu, invites members of the media to the Van Toeka Af Living Legends Recognition Series to honour jazz legend Dr Tete Mbambisa. This celebration takes place on Saturday, 11 May 2024, in Franschhoek.

This will be the eighth edition of the Van Toeka Af Living Legends Recognition Series, an initiative of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture which recognises and acclaims South Africa’s living legends in the creative and cultural sectors.

Previous honourees in the Van Toeka Af Living Legends Recognition Series include Dr Abdullah Ibrahim, Dr Pitika Ntuli, Dr James Matthews, Dr John Kani, Dr Madala Kunene, and the late Dr Madosini Mpahleni and Dr Peter Magubane.

A self-taught pianist, Dr Mbambisa has been captivating and elevating jazz audiences for nearly 70 years. Dr Mbambisa has founded several influential music groups and collaborated with legendary artists to imprint his legacy as a South African music legend.

Members of the media are required to confirm their attendance by Friday, 10 May 2024, at 12PM. Those who have confirmed their attendance, will then receive further details of the venue of the celebration.

Members of the media should RSVP to Mr Madimetja Moleba on 066 301 4675 or email MadimetjaM@dsac.gov.za.

Details of the Van Toeka Af Living Legends Recognition Series to honour Dr Tete Mbambisa are as follows:

Date: Saturday, 11 May 2024

Time: 12PM ​​

Area: Franschhoek (the venue to be shared upon confirming attendance)

For media enquiries:

Mr Litha Mpondwana, Media Liaison Officer: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture │ Email: LithaM@dsac.gov.za │ Cell: +27 (0)64 802 3003

Ms Zimasa Velaphi, Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture │Email: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za │ Cell: +27 (0) 72 172 8925

Mr Mickey Modisane, Chief Director: Stakeholder Relations and Special Projects, Department of Sport, Arts and Culture │Email: MickeyM@dsac.gov.za │Cell: 082 992 0101